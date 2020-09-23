Morning mail: bankruptcy overhaul, Breonna Taylor indictment, TikTok hits back

Good morning, this is Richard Parkin bringing you the main stories and must-reads on Thursday 24 September.

Top stories

Australian small businesses that experience major financial distress due to Covid-19 could avoid administration, under new federal legislation aimed to help operators remain viable. Businesses with liabilities of under $1m will be eligible for a new debt restructuring process, set to be announced on Thursday by treasurer Josh Frydenberg. A family that was unable to visit their dying mother for two months has filed a formal complaint against her aged care facility. Covid restrictions meant 81-year-old Marie Mallia was only allowed “window contact” but due to advanced Alzheimer’s her family worry she may not have even known they were there. And, in Guardian Australia’s series of essays about 2020 Billy Griffiths wonders whether the Covid-19 pandemic will shift Australia’s historical imagination, especially when it comes to disease.

One of three US police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor has been indicted on charges of wanton endangerment, a decision that has prompted anger in the 26-year-old’s home city of Louisville, Kentucky. Taylor was killed in her bed in March by officers serving a “no-knock warrant” as part of an investigation into her ex-boyfriend, following a brief exchange of gunfire. The Taylor family lawyer has called the grand jury’s decision “outrageous and offensive”, with civil rights leader Al Sharpton saying the charges were “grossly insufficient”. Police fired 32 shots into or within the apartment, six of which struck Taylor. A state of emergency has been declared in the city in expectation of protests following the decision.

Nearly one million people have died from the coronavirus, with the World Health Organisation documenting a new seven-day high just short of two million new cases. Donald Trump has said the macabre landmark of 200,000 US deaths was “a shame” but claimed if his government “didn’t do it properly and do it right, you’d have 2.5 million deaths.” Meanwhile, scientific advisors in England have warned that new Covid-19 measures including pub curfews will be “too late again” to stop the exponential spread of the virus, with several major European nations currently experiencing spikes in excess of those seen during the first wave in March-April.

Australia

View photos Universities are concerned the federal government’s new foreign veto laws could erode international confidence to enter agreements with Australian researchers. Photograph: Jeffrey Isaac Greenberg 1/Alamy Stock Photo More

New laws governing Australian universities could have a “chilling effect” on international research collaboration, insiders have warned. Leading universities are lobbying the government to adapt its “foreign veto laws” to allow scope for long-term deals with international counterparts.

Video messaging app TikTok has hit back at what it says is “misinformation” about its connection to China, using a submission to the Senate inquiry into foreign interference through social media to reiterate that it has never shared Australian user data with the Chinese government.

The CEO of Crown Casino has said he was unaware of cash deposits being made in high-roller rooms, with money laundering allegations being described by the inquiry’s chair as “extraordinarily troubling”.

The Greens have accused NSW of “blackmailing” other states involved in the Murray-Darling Basin agreement, after NSW water minister Melinda Pavey told a Senate inquiry “NSW could not deliver the plan as it currently stands”.

The world

View photos Antarctica’s vast ice cap, which covers about as much of the earth as North America and is close to 5km thick. Photograph: imageBROKER/Alamy More