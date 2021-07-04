Morning mail: aged care staff still not vaccinated, climate pressure, feral deer

Good morning. Covid cases are dropping around the country, but the flaws in the aged care vaccine rollout continue to emerge. Two-thirds of staff working at a Sydney aged care facility in the midst of a Covid outbreak are unvaccinated, SummitCare’s chief operating officer has confirmed. Three aged care residents at the facility in Sydney tested positive on Saturday night, while two staff members were infected last week. NSW reported 16 locally acquired cases on Sunday, more than halving Saturday’s high of 35. Gladys Berejiklian, said 13 of the new cases had spent their entire infectious period in isolation. “We are seeing numbers go the right way. But I do say cautiously that that could still bounce around,” she said. Meanwhile a group of St George Illawarra Dragons players are under investigation for potentially breaching lockdown orders after being caught at the house party of a veteran player.

In Covid news abroad, Luxembourg’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel, has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after testing positive last week. And the US will soon see surges in cases of the highly infectious Delta variant in areas where vaccination rates are low, Anthony Fauci has predicted, calling resistance to vaccination “sad” and “tragic”.

The top US diplomat in Australia, Mike Goldman, has declared both countries need to set “more ambitious climate goals” and tackle the climate crisis “head on”, as international pressure mounts on the Morrison government to act. “As partners, we have a shared obligation to protect our planet by taking the climate crisis head on, just as we’ve taken on every crisis over the past 70 years,” Goldman said in a video message on Sunday. The Australian government is facing growing international pressure to formally commit to net zero emissions by 2050, despite resistance from the Nationals.

The Taliban’s rapid advance through northern Afghanistan continued on Sunday, with more than a dozen districts falling to the militants as foreign forces begin to pull out of the region. Senior sources had recently said the US and British missions would end on 4 July, but after Joe Biden backed away from that date, London appeared to follow suit. According to the United Nations, at least 50 of Afghanistan’s nearly 400 districts have fallen to the Taliban since May. “Whatever happens, more death and suffering are inevitable,” writes Julian Borger. “Joe Biden and the US will not be able to escape some degree of responsibility, even if they are no longer there.”

Australia

Experts say now’s the time to get on top of the destructive impact of feral deer. While they may have been in the headlines recently, feral deer have not had the same profile as other invasive species, but they have a similarly destructive impact on vulnerable ecosystems.

A senior federal government minister has said any inappropriate behaviour should be reported after former Liberal MP Julia Banks alleged she was inappropriately touched by a male Coalition MP. But federal finance minister Simon Birmingham suggested a proposed complaints mechanism wouldn’t cover past incidents.

Simon Birmingham has dismissed criticism of the Coalition’s discredited commuter car park fund, declaring that “the Australian people had their chance and voted the government back in”.

The world

A helicopter flies over the forest fire in Cyprus
A helicopter flies over the forest fire in Cyprus. Photograph: Katia Christodoulou/EPA

A deadly forest fire in Cyprus, the worst to hit the island in decades, is close to being brought under control. The blaze killed four Egyptian labourers, destroyed 50 homes, and forced the evacuation of 10 villages.

At least 45 people were killed and more than 50 injured when a Philippine military aircraft crashed after missing the runway.

The EU fears that Boris Johnson wants to “dismantle” the Northern Ireland protocol, the Irish foreign minister has said, as relations between Brussels and London deteriorated again after “strange” remarks by the Brexit minister David Frost.

The death toll from the Miami condo collapse, stood at 24 on Sunday, with 121 still missing. Rescue crews made way for demolition teams as officials shifted their focus to bringing down the unstable remainder of the structure ahead of a tropical storm.

Sport

After 16 rounds of AFL, it is safe to say Western Bulldogs, Melbourne, Brisbane, Port Adelaide and Geelong will fight it out for the double chance that goes with finishing in the top four. But who is timing their run to the finals and who is showing signs of fatigue? We look at each club’s prospects.

US president Joe Biden weighed in on the suspension of sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson over marijuana use, saying “the rules are the rules”.

Media roundup

A fit-for-purpose quarantine facility is one step closer after the Queensland government drafted specifications for a 1,000-room facility near Brisbane airport in “a sign that a long-running standoff over the housing of returned Australians could soon be over”, reports the Courier-Mail. The Mercury has the latest on Tasmania’s Labor leader David O’Byrne’s resignation, following allegations of misconduct by a female colleague during more than a decade ago.

Coming up

Sydney residents await the latest Covid cases numbers after positive signs on Sunday the outbreak could be coming under control.

Naidoc Week begins.

