Morning Mail: 10 dead in NSW bus crash, Djokovic wins French Open, Colombian children reunite with family
Good morning. Up to 10 people have died and 11 others have been injured in a bus crash in the Hunter Valley overnight. Police were called to Wine Country Drive near Greta just after 11.30pm by reports a coach had rolled. Police said initial inquiries indicated 10 people had been killed, while 11 had been taken to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers were uninjured. Emergency services are on the scene this morning and police have opened an investigation.
Meanwhile, the Colombian children who survived a plane crash reunite with their family, Novak Djokovic takes out the French Open and the sweet, terrible sound of 10,000 kazoos.
Australia
King’s birthday honours | The late Barry Humphries has been awarded the highest accolade in the honours list as the prizes achieved gender parity for the first time in their five-decade history.
Renter scrutiny | The NSW better regulation and fair trading minister, Anoulack Chanthivong, said the amount of data potentially being collected on tenants was “extraordinary” and added that applicants “rightly feel uneasy” about it.
Gambling ads | The federal government has been urged by anti-gambling campaigners to seize a once-in-a-generation opportunity to clamp down on advertising, with a parliamentary inquiry expected to issue policy recommendations this week.
Housing inequality | Every new property development in Victoria should include a mandatory quota of social housing, according to advocates for homeless people who have released new analysis showing spikes in homelessness across the regions and outer Melbourne.
Tentacled friend | Kate Ahmad farewells Mr Fabulous, the giant cuttlefish who let us into his world and changed ours for the better.
World
Crash survivors | The mother of the four young Colombian siblings who managed to survive for almost six weeks in the Amazon jungle clung to life for four days before telling her children to leave her in the hope of improving their chances of being rescued. The children have been reunited with their family.
Scotland | The former first minister Nicola Sturgeon was questioned “as a suspect” by detectives investigating allegations of financial misconduct by the Scottish National party, then released without charge.
Donald Trump | The former president said he would remain in the 2024 US presidential race even if convicted of a felony or jailed. His former attorney general said Trump might be “toast” after a “very damning” indictment over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
Russia-Ukraine war | Ukraine’s armed forces claimed to have liberated three frontline villages in western Donetsk, almost a week after the launch of counteroffensive operations.
Ted Kaczynski | The man known as the “Unabomber”, who carried out a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others, died by suicide, according to four people familiar with the matter.
Full Story
Are supermarkets price gouging in a cost-of-living crisis?
Australia’s big supermarkets have increased profit margins throughout the pandemic and cost of living crisis – and in response to critics who accuse them of excessive pricing, Woolworths and Coles have argued their promotional items are protecting customers from some of the price hikes. But are they actually a good deal? Senior business reporter Jonathan Barrett explores the calls to reform the sector and increase competition.
In-depth
The Melbourne general practitioner Mariam Tokhi knows exactly what her friend and colleague, the senior paediatric emergency physician Fiona Reilly, means when she speaks of her “back pocket full of ghosts’’.
Paul Daley speaks to Australian GPs who practise and teach narrative medicine, a discipline in which doctors are encouraged, through writing, to ethically engage far more deeply with their patients’ stories.
Not the news
“This was the dumbest thing I had ever done and yet I don’t know if I’d ever felt so joyful or free,” writes Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen, who took the stage in Melbourne as part of Rising Festival’s “stupid and delightful” attempt to break the world record for people playing the kazoo.
The world of sport
Novak Djokovic | The Serbian tennis great reached a record 23 grand slam titles after winning the French open final against Casper Ruud.
Cricket | Pat Cummins says he is preparing for an “era-defining” few weeks after leading his Australia side to victory in the World Test Championship final just five days before the Ashes get under way.
NRL | The NFL has established a 10-year residency in Las Vegas. Will it revive a fractured US rugby league scene?
AFL | A plan to build a new Tasmanian football ground during a housing crisis has split the community – and could cost the state a team.
Media roundup
Labor is poised to cut a deal with resource-sector employers on its “same job, same pay” laws, according to the Australian. The Richmond star Marlion Pickett is in custody and will apply for bail at Perth magistrates court after being charged with alleged burglary offences, the Age reports. His manager said he had “a strong intent to defend himself against the charges”.
What’s happening today
While the courts and Australia’s newsmakers are having a quiet one for the king’s birthday holiday, events happening across the country include Vivid Sydney (where Jennifer Coolidge devotees gathered this weekend to hear wisdom from their icon), the Sydney film festival, Rising Melbourne, Dark Mofo, and the Adelaide cabaret festival – the biggest such event in the world.
