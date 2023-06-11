Morning Mail: 10 dead in NSW bus crash, Djokovic wins French Open, Colombian children reunite with family

Good morning. Up to 10 people have died and 11 others have been injured in a bus crash in the Hunter Valley overnight. Police were called to Wine Country Drive near Greta just after 11.30pm by reports a coach had rolled. Police said initial inquiries indicated 10 people had been killed, while 11 had been taken to hospital via helicopter and road, and 18 passengers were uninjured. Emergency services are on the scene this morning and police have opened an investigation.

Meanwhile, the Colombian children who survived a plane crash reunite with their family, Novak Djokovic takes out the French Open and the sweet, terrible sound of 10,000 kazoos.

Australia

World

Shoppers walk into a Woolworths supermarket in Sydney. Photograph: Jason Reed/Reuters

Are supermarkets price gouging in a cost-of-living crisis?

Australia’s big supermarkets have increased profit margins throughout the pandemic and cost of living crisis – and in response to critics who accuse them of excessive pricing, Woolworths and Coles have argued their promotional items are protecting customers from some of the price hikes. But are they actually a good deal? Senior business reporter Jonathan Barrett explores the calls to reform the sector and increase competition.

In-depth

The Melbourne general practitioner Mariam Tokhi knows exactly what her friend and colleague, the senior paediatric emergency physician Fiona Reilly, means when she speaks of her “back pocket full of ghosts’’.

Paul Daley speaks to Australian GPs who practise and teach narrative medicine, a discipline in which doctors are encouraged, through writing, to ethically engage far more deeply with their patients’ stories.

Not the news

“This was the dumbest thing I had ever done and yet I don’t know if I’d ever felt so joyful or free,” writes Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen, who took the stage in Melbourne as part of Rising Festival’s “stupid and delightful” attempt to break the world record for people playing the kazoo.

The world of sport

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates winning the men’s singles final match of the French Open against Norway’s Casper Ruud. Photograph: Christophe Ena/AP

Media roundup

Labor is poised to cut a deal with resource-sector employers on its “same job, same pay” laws, according to the Australian. The Richmond star Marlion Pickett is in custody and will apply for bail at Perth magistrates court after being charged with alleged burglary offences, the Age reports. His manager said he had “a strong intent to defend himself against the charges”.

What’s happening today

While the courts and Australia’s newsmakers are having a quiet one for the king’s birthday holiday, events happening across the country include Vivid Sydney (where Jennifer Coolidge devotees gathered this weekend to hear wisdom from their icon), the Sydney film festival, Rising Melbourne, Dark Mofo, and the Adelaide cabaret festival – the biggest such event in the world.

