This Morning Just Aired A Christmas Segment, And People Are All Saying The Same Thing

Bryony Blake showcased a range of festive products to This Morning hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes

With the British summer having been a damp squib so far, the mere thought of winter and Christmas is perhaps a little too much for many of us right now.

Needless to say then that This Morning’s decision to dedicate an entire segment to Christmas on Thursday’s show left people with a lot of thoughts.

Despite still being in August, the ITV daytime show showcase the latest decorations and sweet festive treats to viewers who were hoping to catch some (very) early bargains.

Now, in fairness to This Morning, the item was actually pegged on the fact that retailers have already began stocking festive items and food in stores, with hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes also in disbelief to discover this.

But the sight of Christmas trees and mince pies being on screen so early into the year was unexpected, to say the least...

What have I switched the TV on to?



Its Thursday 31st of August and its nearly Christmas 🎄 🎅#ThisMorningpic.twitter.com/TjOUvVRiP6 — Steve 𝕏 (@StevieGAWA) August 31, 2023

This Morning is doing a bit on Christmas stuff (I only saw it in passing).



IT’S STILL AUGUST!



Can we get through the last third of the year first before getting to Christmas? — Johnny Cullen (@JohnnyCullen) August 31, 2023

#ThisMorning are playing Christmas Music in August. The world has gone mad 🤯🌲 — James ogrady (@Jamesogrady551) August 31, 2023

They are promoting Christmas on This morning, showing everything that the Shops have on the shelves NOW.

It's still August!

Do you think it is too early to have Christmas items in the shops already.

I do! 😡

I loooove Christmas but this is just commercialism! — April (@April76662437) August 31, 2023

#ThisMorning are playing Christmas Music in August. The world has gone mad 🤯🌲 — Lauren McGaun (@lauren_mcgaun) August 31, 2023

No. No no not Christmas stuff yet 😩😩 #ThisMorning — 🖤demelcy 💔 (@demelcy) August 31, 2023

Oh stop it! Y’all ruin the build up to Christmas starting this early !! #ThisMorning — Mbr Sassy (@mbrsassy) August 31, 2023

Doing an item about Christmas when we’re still in August #ThisMorningpic.twitter.com/4drLn3tDDw — Traylor Holmes (@TraylorHolmes) August 31, 2023

This Morning is currently being presented by a number of stand-in hosts ahead of Holly Willoughby’s return to the show next week.

Bosses have reportedly decided not to replace former host Phillip Schofield following his exit earlier this year, instead opting to have members of the This Morning family co-host with Holly going forwards.

It is believed Alison Hammond will sit alongside Holly on Monday and Tuesday, with Craig Doyle joining her on Wednesday and Thursday, before Alison returns with her regular co-host Dermot O’Leary on Friday.

This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1.

