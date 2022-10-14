‘Morning Joe': Scarborough Rails on Steve Scalise for ‘Lying Through Your Teeth’ Over Jan. 6 Insurrection

Benjamin Lindsay
·2 min read

As more video footage of the Jan. 6 insurrection comes to light, so, too, does the hypocrisy of various Republican politicians who claim one truth while experiencing another.

The latest example got “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough fired up Friday. Rep. Steve Scalise didn’t have the morning news host mincing words: “I couldn’t imagine … lying through my teeth on an issue,” he said.

Ever since the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., the actions of Speaker Nancy Pelosi have especially been brought into question, with former president Donald Trump, Rep. Scalise and others claiming that she should have done more to secure the building while under siege.

Also Read:
Seth Meyers Predicts ‘Insane’ Jan. 6 Testimony From Trump: It’s Like Casting ‘an Actual Lion’ in ‘The Lion King’ (Video)

Those criticisms, however, hit a snag this week when never-before-seen footage of Pelosi calling in the National Guard went viral Friday. Scalise, it turns out, is shown in the footage as being an active witness to Pelosi’s efforts, as well.

“Wait a second, I’m so confused,” Scarborough said Friday “You know, I’m just a dumb country lawyer, but they asked the question after Steve Scalise had known the answer. So he said, ‘That’s a great question, why won’t they answer whether Nancy Pelosi called the National [Guard]. This is so terrible and they won’t answer.’ He was in the room, he was in the room where it happened, the room where it happened. I mean, come on.”

The co-host went on in the morning segment to accuse Scalise of “lying through your teeth” on the matter.

“I’m serious about this, I couldn’t imagine in a million years holding a press conference as a member of Congress, I was there, being that cynical, lying through my teeth on an issue — on any issue, but especially an issue of this importance,” Scarborough said.

“And even if for some reason I had fallen off a scooter the day before and I was dizzy, there would have literally been 12 people on my staff grabbing me saying, ‘You can’t do that, go back into your office, you need to tell them you’re not going to do this,'” he continued. “I don’t understand. All the barriers that were up when you and I were there, all the rules that were in place, just rules of common decency, not going out and lying through your teeth, my God, on issues this important.”

Watch the full segment in the video above.

Also Read:
‘Morning Joe': George Conway Nails the ‘Shortest Distance Between Donald Trump and an Orange Jumpsuit’ (Video)

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Panarin, Rangers stay sharp with 7-3 win over Fleury, Wild

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists and Chris Kreider scored twice for the New York Rangers in a 7-3 victory at Minnesota on Thursday night that spoiled the Wild's season opener. Kreider and Adam Fox had the first two goals as the Rangers took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, and Filip Chytil scored in the second period to push the lead back to three. Vincent Trocheck and Kaapo Kakko tacked on goals in the third period to neutralize the pair for the Wild by

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want

  • Quick start sends Montreal FC to 3-1 victory over Inter Miami

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic and Lassi Lappalainen scored goals in the first eight minutes and CF Montreal breezed to a 3-1 victory over Inter Miami in a regular-season finale on Sunday. Montreal needed a win and a loss by the Philadelphia Union to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference. The Union beat Toronto 4-0. Inter Miami, which had already clinched a spot in the playoffs, saw a four-match win streak at home end. Mihailovic scored in the fifth minute for Montreal (2

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Canadian women look to extend winning streak against World Cup-bound Morocco

    Ignoring World Cup-bound Morocco's modest world ranking of No. 76, Canada coach Bev Priestman expects her seventh-ranked squad to be tested by the Atlas Lionesses on Monday. The African Cup of Nations runner-up has invested in its program and hired a top coach in former French international Reynald Pedros, who twice led Olympique Lyonnais Feminin to the UEFA Women's Champions League title and was named Best FIFA Women's Coach in 2018. "You invest and you put professionalism around a team and it

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse handed fine for interference against Canucks

    NEW YORK — Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse has been fined for interference during Edmonton's 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. The NHL's department of player safety handed Nurse a US$5,000 penalty for the play, which saw the veteran blue liner lay a late hit on Vancouver's Kyle Burroughs in the final minute of the first period. Burroughs went down hard in the corner but got up without any assistance. Game officials gave Nurse a two-minute minor penalty for interference. Money from

  • Halifax confirms support for World Juniors following Hockey Canada resignations

    Halifax Regional Council has confirmed its support for the IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax and Moncton, following news that Hockey Canada's board will resign. Speaking after a special council meeting Tuesday evening, Mayor Mike Savage said the way Hockey Canada has handled allegations of sexual assault by players is "wrong," but given the pending resignations, he feels optimistic about hosting the World Juniors in December. "We're gonna go ahead and … put this tournament on and we're g

  • NHL tanking rankings: Who's in prime position to secure Connor Bedard?

    With an elite talent like Connor Bedard ready to be plucked with the first overall pick, this year's race to the NHL's basement holds more intrigue than ever.

  • Arctic Sports could be included in the 2027 Canada Winter Games

    The Canada Winter Games could include Arctic Sports like the high kick and the knuckle hop — that's if Whitehorse is chosen as the Games' next host city. Members of the Canada Games Council's bid evaluation committee were in Yukon's capital assessing the territory's bid to host the games in 2027. The bid, launched in Sep. 2021 by the City of Whitehorse and the Government of Yukon, proposed including Arctic Sports and Dene Games in the Games lineup. This would be the first time the northern sport

  • Blue Jays left to reflect after Game 2 collapse ends brief playoff appearance

    TORONTO — As far as gut-punch playoff losses go, this one hurt more than most for the Toronto Blue Jays. With a seven-run lead and support from a boisterous sellout crowd, a Game 2 victory seemed like a virtual lock in their wild-card series against Seattle. The Mariners had other plans. They completed an improbable comeback with a pair of four-run innings before taking the lead in the ninth for a stunning 10-9 win. Instead of planning for a decisive Game 3 on Sunday at Rogers Centre, the Blue J