‘Morning Joe’ Says GOP ‘Living in a Bubble’ After Midterm Elections: ‘You’re Not Owning the Libs, You’re Owning Yourself’ (Video)

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough says that the GOP appears to be “living in a bubble” after they took control of the House of Representatives but failed to produce a so-called red wave during the midterm elections.

“We can see it, right? I mean people that aren’t inside Kevin McCarthy’s bubble, that aren’t inside the House bubble, they can see it. Everybody can see it,” Scarborough told co-host Willie Geist. “But they can’t. And its as if they ignored everything that happened a couple of Tuesday nights ago. And I know people are thinking ‘Oh, we’re owning the libs.’ No, no, no. This election shows you’re not owning the libs, you’re owning yourself.”

Following the results of the midterms, House Republicans have announced that they intend to launch investigations into the Biden administration.

“So voters just stopped the GOP red wave because they thought Republicans were too extreme. But as soon as they win a razor thin majority the first thing Rs announce they are doing is … investigating Hunter Biden — not addressing inflation or crime or the border,” former George W. Bush speechwriter and conservative columnist Marc Thiessen said in a tweet on the matter. “Absolutely nuts.”

Scarborough compared Republicans’ response to the midterm results to former Trump staffer Stephen Miller’s 2017 incident at a sushi restaurant in Washington, D.C.

“He bought all of this expensive sushi, and as he was going out, the owner said something critical of him. So to own the libs, he threw away the sushi that he had just bought, making everyone in the restaurant die laughing,” Scarborough said. “So this is what’s happening. The owning of the libs is ending up helping the libs. And my god we’ve seen it over the past couple of days in Washington, D.C., coming out of a House Republican caucus that just can’t seem to get out of its own way.”

