‘Morning Joe’ Compares MTG to ‘Seinfeld’ Character for Dodging Pink-Slip Meeting: ‘Very George Costanza’ (Video)

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly been voted out of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, but apparently, she’s been dodging calls from the caucus chairman to set a meeting to officially get her pink slip. To the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” that felt like a move a certain “Seinfeld” character would try to pull.

The vote to dismiss Greene came at the end of June, reportedly after a very public fight with fellow congresswoman Lauren Boebert on the House floor. According to NBC News, a caucus board member says efforts have been made to get a meeting with Greene, but they suspect it’s “a little bit like someone refusing service from a legal standpoint … if I’m not served, then maybe it doesn’t take effect.”

“The whole play of ‘You can’t fire me if I won’t take a meeting with you’ — that feels a very like George Costanza, Seinfeld-y,” host Jonathan Lemire mocked on Friday. “I’m pretty sure he did that!”

That said, former White House communications director Jennifer Palmieri doesn’t think Greene will be overly affected by this dismissal.

“The House Freedom Caucus is not marginalizing Marjorie Taylor Greene,” she said. “Just as when she lost her committee assignments under a Democratic congress, she will find a way to use this moment to her advantage.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.

