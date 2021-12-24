Freezing rain, ice pellets could complicate travel in Ontario, Quebec

Travel conditions will be challenging and hazardous in parts of Ontario and Quebec on Saturday morning due to a messy winter system tracking through. Eastern Ontario, including parts of cottage country and Ottawa, will be impacted by freezing rain and ice pellets, which will complicate road conditions. Details and timing, below.

Visit our Complete Guide to Winter 2022 for an in-depth look at the Winter Forecast, tips to plan for it, and much more!

SATURDAY: SYSTEM CLASHES AGAINST STUBBORN COLD AIR

A low-pressure system moving across the Great Lakes is colliding with cold air wedged in place across eastern Ontario and southern Quebec.

The warm front associated with the system has spread over southern Ontario, bringing mild temperatures and a cloudy, rainy day on Saturday. Any snow remaining on the ground will quickly melt with the warmer temperatures and rain.

ONrain

Folks around the Greater Toronto Area can expect highs around the mid-single-digits, while highs will hover close to the 10-degree mark toward Windsor.

Farther north, though, the cold air will hang tough against the warmer air. As the warm front hits this stubborn air at the surface, the warmer air aloft will cause the precipitation to fall as freezing rain and ice pellets.

freezingrain

The Ottawa Valley will see the greatest chance for accumulating ice pellets and a glaze of ice from freezing rain on Saturday morning. The timing of this system couldn’t be worse for folks who have travel plans across the region.

MUST SEE: Dreaming of a white Christmas? Region-by-region breakdown, here

icepellst

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a special weather statement advising residents of the risk for ice on Christmas Day.

“Untreated roads may become slippery and drivers are urged to exercise caution,” ECCC said in its statement. The agency added that they may issue freezing rain or freezing drizzle advisories by Saturday.

SUNDAY AND BEYOND: AN APPROACHING STORM CLASHES AGAINST STUBBORN COLD AIR

Story continues

Sunday will bring Ontario and Quebec a quick break from active weather before the next system arrives.

A Colorado low will reach the Great Lakes region on Monday, bringing a messy mix of snow, rain, and ice to southern Ontario.

Temperatures will remain slightly above-seasonal for much of next week as a steady pattern keeps winter’s chill confined to Western Canada. A slight shift in the pattern could bring chillier weather into Eastern Canada for the new year.

Thumbnail courtesy of Damo T. via Unsplash

Stay with The Weather Network as we track the ice threat in Ontario and Quebec.