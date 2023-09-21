A morning house fire in Leamington this week was deliberately set, police say

OPP believe someone intentionally set fire to the home, then fled the scene southbound on Wigle Street. (Jillian Renouf/CBC - image credit)

A house fire in Leamington is being investigated as arson.

Ontario Provincial Police say fire crews and other emergency officials responded to the blaze around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday at an address on Wigle Street, south of Mill Street East.

Everyone inside the residence made it out safely, according to authorities.

The investigation also revealed, police say, that an unknown person — or persons — intentionally set fire to the building.

"It is believed the suspect(s) left the scene travelling southbound on Wigle Street from Mill Street East," OPP said in a statement.

Police are hoping someone will come forward with a tip — and are asking residents in the area of the incident to check security cameras for any unknown people or vehicles around the time of the fire.

