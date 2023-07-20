This Morning: Who are the favourites for the next permanent host?

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are both frontrunners (ITV)

ITV’s This Morning has had a tumultuous couple of months, and it has led viewers to wonder what the future holds for the show, and who will be the next permanent host.

On May 20, it was announced by ITV that Phillip Schofield, who had presented the show from 2002 to 2023, would be leaving . "After more than 20 years on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield has stepped back from ITV’s flagship morning show having presented his last episode on Thursday, May 18," read the statement.

The reason for Schofield’s departure was that he had allegedly been having an affair with a young staff member who also worked on the show. Schofield had reportedly met them when the staff member was just 15.

In July, Holly Willoughby, who has co-hosted with Schofield for 14 years, faced backlash after Schofield announced he would be standing down from the programme, after rumours of a feud between the pair. Days after he stood down, he released a statement that revealed he had lied about his affair with the young staff member, but denied anything illegal had taken place. Willoughby then revealed she had previously asked him if the rumours were true, saying: “It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

Duo favourites Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are deputising at the moment, while Willoughby takes her summer break to focus on her family, as she has been left “exhausted by everything that has happened”.

However, Willoughby did not share her usual friendly sign-off to mark her summer holidays, which has led many to speculate she may not return to the programme.

Who will take over from Phil and Holly on This Morning?

According to Gambling.com, Dermot O’Leary, is currently one of the frontrunners for the permanent job, with odds of 5/4.

While Rylan Clark is also high up on the list of likely candidates with odds of 3/1.

"Alison is the 11/10 favourite to take over from Phillip and create a double-female fronted show, much like Strictly Come Dancing does with Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman at the helm," it adds.