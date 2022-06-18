Morning events canceled, several roads closed at Dix Park from storm damage

Saturday morning events are canceled and several roads are closed at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh due to damage from a line of storms that moved through Raleigh Friday night.

6/17 Storm Damage at Dix Park

Use caution as there are downed trees and roads closed throughout the park. pic.twitter.com/Ax91GFHHaD — Dorothea Dix Park (@DixPark) June 18, 2022

Several trees and numerous limbs of various sizes are down throughout the park, a park spokesperson told The News & Observer. Most of the damage affected power lines, roads and the dog park.

A downed tree at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh blocking a road following a line of storms that moved through Raleigh Friday evening.

Visitors are asked to use caution in the park today as several areas remain blocked off while crews work on clean up throughout the day, city officials say.

“Safety is our number one priority,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Avoid any tree damage and blocked off areas.”

One of several large, downed trees is pictured at Dorothea Dix Park following a line of storms moved through Raleigh Friday evening.

Afternoon events at Dix Park, including the Capital City Juneteenth Celebration at 1 p.m., are moving forward as scheduled at this time.