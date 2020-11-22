This Morning: Dermot O’Leary addresses whether he’ll replace ‘fired’ Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford

(Getty Images)

Dermot O’Leary has finally addressed the rumours he’ll replace Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning.

The actor was inadvertently caught up in controversy last week when it was reported that long-time hosts Langsford and Holmes were being dropped from the ITV show.

O’Leary, 46 was named as a possibly replacement alongside Alison Hammond after the pair impressed producers with their guest presenting slots in the summer.

The presenter didn’t shy away from discussing the matter during an appearance on Ireland AM earlier this week.

When asked by host Karen Koster if This Morning fans can expect to see him on the show more often, O’Leary replied: “Of course. I hope so, but like you said, it is always tricky when there are colleagues and friends involved.”

He continued: “There’s nothing confirmed yet, but you know, we enjoyed doing the summer, so we’d like to do more.”

O’Leary described the situation as being “caught between a rock and a hard place” as “you don’t want to tread on anyone’s toes or treat anyone badly”.

Langsford and Holmes are said to be “furious and upset” by the decision having presented the show’s Friday episodes since 2006.

ITV responded to the claims, telling The Independent: "Any additions to this line up will be announced in due course."

The shake-up us expected to see the pair take over for sic weeks in the summer when main hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have a break.

