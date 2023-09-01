This Morning confirms Holly Willoughby return date

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning has confirmed that presenter Holly Willoughby will be back on the show very soon.

The star's return was confirmed on today's (September 1) episode of the ITV show, with presenters Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters announcing Holly will be back on Monday (September 4) following a summer break, alongside Alison Hammond.

Holly previously returned to the show in June following a half-term break amid the Phillip Schofield controversy, which saw him exiting This Morning in May after he confirmed he had an affair with a younger colleague.

ITV

Related: NTAs host Joel Dommett responds to Holly Willoughby snub

Addressing viewers at the time, Holly said: "It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil and I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have – shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.

"You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being of everyone."

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Related: This Morning hit with fresh claims of "bullying" and "discrimination"

In other news, Holly recently made a cameo as herself on Midsomer Murders. Speaking about the appearance Instagram recently, she said that it "truly was a dream come true".

"Thank you to the whole team at Midsomer Murders for making me so welcome and really looking after me… I loved every second," she added.

This Morning airs weekdays on ITV1.

You Might Also Like