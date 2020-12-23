Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, December 23

Three police officers shot dead in central France

Three police officers have been shot dead and a fourth has been injured in central France.

The incident was confirmed by the country’s national police force in the early hours of this morning.

The police officers were believed to be responding to reports of a domestic violence incident and were shot by a man as they attempted to rescue a woman.

UK to begin mass testing of lorry drivers after France agrees to end travel ban

The UK will begin a mass testing programme at its ports after an agreement was reached to reopen its border with France.

The mass testing programme for HGV drivers will get underway to alleviate congestion at ports, the Department for Transport said.

French authorities announced that journeys from the UK will be allowed to resume today after the coronavirus ban was lifted.

However, those seeking to travel must have a negative test result.

More areas could face Tier 4 coronavirus restrictions from Boxing Day

More areas of England could be plunged into Tier 4 from Boxing Day amid fears over the spread of a new mutant strain of Covid-19.

Reports suggested ministers would meet on Wednesday to decide whether more parts of the country would be put under the toughest restrictions.

The Telegraph reported local leaders and health officials in Birmingham met on Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of the city being moved into Tier 4.

The protocol agreed with the French government will be reviewed on December 31 but could run until January 6, the Department for Transport (DfT) said.

UK faces race between vaccine rollout and new coronavirus mutations, scientists warn

The UK faces a race between the vaccine rollout and a Covid-19 variant resistant to the current crop of jabs, scientists have warned.

While the current vaccines can provide immunity against the new variant of Covid its emergence has raised questions about whether future mutations could conquer immunisations.

In mid-December, England’s chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty said that as more people become vaccinated, the likelihood of a new variant which is partially able to escape the current jabs increases.

NHS leaders call for Brexit talks extension warning no-deal risks adding to health crisis amid pandemic

NHS leaders have called for an extension to the Brexit transition period by a month, warning no-deal could risk the health of patients during the pandemic.

Faced with an alarming rise in Covid-19 infections, they said a month delay will take the health service out of "the immediate danger zone”.

It would enable it to focus on fighting Covid without contending with disruptive changes brought about by no-deal, the NHS Confederation said.

Couple with pet dog flee moving plane using emergency slide

A plane preparing for takeoff was halted in New York after a couple with their pet dog fled via an emergency slide.

The incident took place on board a Delta flight heading to Atlanta as it was rolling towards the runway at LaGuardia Airport.

Witnesses told how an agitated-looking passenger forced open the front cabin door before leaping out using the emergency chute. He was quickly followed by a woman who was carrying a Great Dane puppy.

The couple were taken into custody on charges including criminal mischief and trespassing, among others. The dog was turned over to an animal shelter.

On this day…

1732: Sir Richard Arkwright, English inventor of the "spinning frame", was born.

1834: Hansom cabs were patented by Joseph Hansom. He also designed Birmingham Town Hall and Plymouth Roman Catholic Cathedral.

1888: Artist Vincent Van Gogh, suffering severe depression which historians claim was increased by his companion Paul Gauguin's decision to leave their lodgings at Arles to escape winter, cut off his ear.

1905: The Aldwych Theatre in London opened.

1953: In the USSR, Lavrenty Beria and six others were executed for treason.

1972: Managua, capital of Nicaragua, was destroyed by an earthquake which killed many thousands of people.

1981: Cricketer Geoffrey Boycott took his score to 86 not out against India in Delhi to become the (then) most prolific run-scoring batsman in Test history.

1986: The US plane Voyager completed the first non-stop flight round the world without refuelling.