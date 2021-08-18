Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, August 18

(ES Composite)

First Brits and Afghan refugees touch down in UK

The first Britons and Afghan refugees have touched down in the UK following an RAF rescue.

Evacuees aboard an Airbus KC2 Voyager aircraft from Kabul were seen departing the aircraft after landing at RAF Brize Norton, Oxfordshire last night.

Britain is sending 900 soldiers back to Afghanistan over the coming days to help with repatriations and evacuations following the rapid Taliban takeover of the country.

Some 20,000 Afghans are to be welcomed to the UK after the Government unveiled details of a scheme to provide sanctuary for those most at risk.

Johnson tells Joe Biden: gains made in Afghanistan must not be lost

Boris Johnson has told Joe Biden that gains made in Afghanistan must not be lost, as the leaders spoke on the phone about a coordinated response.

The call follows a wave of criticism from US media and British and European politicians following the Taliban's takeover.

Mr Johnson and the US President agreed to hold a virtual G7 leaders’ meeting next week to discuss a common strategy and approach to Afghanistan.

Plymouth gunman was given mental health support in lockdown

The Plymouth gunman who shot and killed five people was reportedly given mental health support during the coronavirus lockdown, the NHS has said.

Jake Davison turned the gun on himself and committed suicide after gunning down five innocent people on Thursday evening.

He had been in contact with a mental health telephone helpline service in the city, run by the Livewell Southwest organisation, over the last 18 months, according to BBC News.

Search for ‘most loyal’ brother, 21, missing after Barnes party

Police have been searching for a young man who disappeared on his way home from a party in south west London.

Kickboxing instructor Paul Conte, 21, was last seen in Barnes around 0.40am on Sunday, August 15.

Mr Conte texted his girlfriend to say he would be walking back to Putney, a journey which should have taken no longer than an hour.

Scotland Yard said he was captured on CCTV in Galata Road and Parke Road in the early hours.

Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after being mobbed on Tube

Matt Hancock became an unlikely TikTok star after being mobbed on the Tube in London.

Mr Hancock had his baseball cap playfully stolen by a group of women on the London Underground in a rare public appearance.

In footage posted on TikTok, the former Health Secretary was filmed wearing a face mask in the encounter on a District Line train at around 9pm on Saturday.

His hat was pinched twice by the group of women, who were on a night out at the time.

The incident comes two months after he was forced to quit the Government for breaking Covid rules with his mistress.

