Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, November 10

US Attorney General authorises probes into voting fraud claims

The US Attorney General has authorised prosecutors to pursue "substantial allegations" of voting irregularities before the presidential election is certified, despite little evidence of fraud.

William Barr’s action comes days after Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump and raises the prospect that Mr Trump will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome.

It gives prosecutors the ability to go around long-standing Justice Department policy that normally would prohibit such overt actions before the election is formally certified.

Mr Trump has not conceded the election and is instead claiming without evidence that there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally in Mr Biden's favour.

Brexit: Lords inflict crushing defeats on Government in votes on Internal Market Bill

Key parts of Boris Johnson's controversial Brexit legislation have been rejected in a crushing defeat in the House of Lords.

Peers moved to strip controversial clauses from the UK Internal Market Bill that would enable ministers to break international laws.

The Lords voted 433 to 165, a majority of 268, to reject law-breaking powers after fierce criticism by Tory former leader Michael Howard and Tory ex-chancellor Ken Clarke.

The Government immediately responded following the result last night, by insisting it would not back down.

BBC editorial chief: Diana being happy with how Bashir got Panorama interview makes ‘no difference’

The BBC's former head of editorial policy has said it doesn’t “make any difference" whether Princess Diana was happy with the way journalist Martin Bashir secured her 1995 bombshell interview.

Richard Ayre - the head of BBC editorial policy at the time - said the Princess of Wales was “pleased the programme went out” and so how the interview came about was irrelevant.

It has been claimed that Bashir, who conducted the career-defining Panorama interview 25 years ago, produced fake documents and used other questionable methods to win the trust of Diana and her brother Earl Spencer to secure the sit-down interview.

John Boyega: My father was stopped by police as he returned from church

John Boyega has said his Pentecostal minister father was stopped by police on his way back from church.

The Star Wars actor, 28, plays real-life Metropolitan Police officer and anti-racism reformer Leroy Logan in Sir Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

Speaking about his own relationship with the police, the Peckham-born actor recalled how as a child he had witnessed his father being stopped by officers.

Paloma Faith: Long-term relationships aren’t ‘easy or that natural’

Paloma Faith has spoken about finding long-term relationships “difficult” and suggested people are not supposed to “be with the same person for life.”

The singer, 39, questions whether being with one partner for life is “in our nature” or whether it is something humans do because of “societal expectation” in the latest edition of Overdue magazine.

Faith is in a long-term relationship with artist Leyman Lahcine, with whom she has a daughter, three.

She is currently pregnant with her second baby - which was conceived after several rounds of IVF.

Before Lachine, she was married to Rian Haynes, a chef, between 2005 and 2009.