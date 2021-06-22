Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, June 22

(ES Composite)

Covid quarantine rules could be dropped for those who have had both jabs

British holidaymakers who have had both Covid jabs could reportedly enjoy more quarantine-free travel from August.

Ministers are said to be preparing an announcement of an overhaul of travel restrictions on Thursday.

They are expected to unveil plans to exempt travellers from the ten-day quarantine after visiting an amber list destination, according to the Times.

The report comes despite Boris Johnson playing down suggestions that restrictions on foreign travel could be lifted as more people received the coronavirus vaccine.

Disadvantaged pupils held back by use of term ‘white privilege,’ say MPs

Terminology like “white privilege” may have contributed towards a “systemic neglect” of white working-class pupils who need support, MPs have said.

The Commons Education Select Committee said schools should consider whether the promotion of such “politically controversial” terminology is consistent with their duties under the Equality Act 2010.

Disadvantaged white pupils have been badly let down by “muddled” policy thinking and the Department for Education (DfE) has failed to acknowledge the extent of the problem, the report said.

The MPs made a series of recommendations to improve white working-class pupils’ outcomes, including finding “a better way to talk about racial disparities” to avoid pitting different groups against each other.

Reduced-sized juries could help clear court backlog, Lord Chief Justice says

Reducing the size of trial juries could help clear the backlog of crown court cases, the Lord Chief Justice has suggested.

Lord Burnett of Maldon, the most senior judge in England and Wales said that the Covid-19 pandemic had led to “deeply damaging” delays in the justice system.

He said the coronavirus crisis had exacerbated a backlog of crown court cases caused by years of budget cuts.

In March last year, the crown court backlog stood at around 40,000, but was hit by court closures and the delays triggered by the pandemic.

Story continues

Ministry of Justice figures revealed that towards the end of April this year, more than 57,000 crown court cases were outstanding – with some trials listed for 2023.

Cummings brands Johnson’s Downing Street branch of ‘entertainment industry’

Dominic Cummings has branded Boris Johnson’s government a branch of the “entertainment industry” in his latest withering attack on his former boss.

The Prime Minister’s former chief aide used his website to launch a fresh series of attacks on the way the Government operates.

He claimed if people in the outside world knew how the top of Government worked “everyone would sell everything and head for the bunker in the hills”.

Mr Cummings used an online question and answer session, which subscribers paid to access, to fire his latest salvo in his sustained war of words with the Prime Minister.

England qualify for last-16 of Euros after latest results

England have qualified for the last-16 of Euro 2020 following results elsewhere in Groups B and C.

The Three Lions currently sit on four points from their opening two games in Group D - a 1-0 win over Croatia followed by a goalless draw against Scotland.

Gareth Southgate’s men currently sit second as they prepare to face group leaders Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday, but some of the pressure has been lifted with progress already assured.

Results in Groups B and C mean that England are guaranteed to finish as one of the four best third-placed teams at the tournament.

Finland finished third in Group B with three points, while Ukraine collected the same tally in Group C - and that means England are mathematically through to the last-16.

