Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, July 20

Johnson faces growing backlash over plans for Covid vaccine passports in nightclubs

Boris Johnson is facing a growing backlash over his plans to make coronavirus vaccination compulsory for nightclubs and other crowded venues in the autumn.

Clubs, backbench Tories and opposition MPs criticised the Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday – the day that clubs in England were allowed to open for the first time since March last year.

He was also told to clarify the relaxation of isolation rules for some fully-vaccinated critical workers who are close contacts of Covid-19 cases after a Government statement said it would not be a “blanket exemption for any sector or role”.

Speaking from self-isolation on so-called “freedom day”, the Prime Minister warned venues with large crowds that they must make full vaccination a requirement of entry from the end of September.

Hundreds of people cross English Channel to UK in new record for single day

A t least 430 migrants made the journey across the English Channel to the UK yesterday, a new record for a single day.

Dozens of people, including women and young children, were seen walking ashore after one beach landing on the Kent coast, while more arrived elsewhere.

Monday’s figure passes the previous daily high of 416 set in September 2020, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

PM denied coronavirus would overwhelm NHS, Cummings says

Boris Johnson said he no longer believed “all this NHS overwhelmed stuff” as he resisted imposing England’s second coronavirus lockdown, leaked messages suggest.

Dominic Cummings shared WhatsApps as he alleged the Prime Minister was reluctant to heighten restrictions because “the people who are dying are essentially all over 80”.

In his first broadcast interview, the hostile former chief adviser to Mr Johnson accused his one-time boss of putting “his own political interests ahead of people’s lives”.

Mr Cummings has repeatedly accused the Prime Minister of being too slow in imposing the second lockdown, which came into force on November 5.

US warns travellers against UK travel due to ‘very high’ Covid cases

US citizens have been warned against travel to the UK over spiralling coronavirus cases.

The UK was placed on the highest level of the United States travel guidance – “Level 4: Very High” – on Monday, warning that even fully-vaccinated travellers could be at risk.

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention issued the update on the day Boris Johnson ended mask-wearing and social distancing laws, while reopening nightclubs.

The move will be a blow to the Prime Minister after he sought to broker a way to reopen UK-US travel with President Joe Biden.

Temperatures to soar to 33C this week after extreme heat warning

Temperatures are set to soar to sweltering highs this week after the Met Office issued an unprecedented heat warning.

Parts of the UK could reach 33C (91.4F) between Tuesday and Thursday, which is hotter than top European holiday destinations such as Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife.

The mercury will remain above 31C (87.8F) during the week, with forecasters suggesting the next few days could be the hottest of the year.

It comes after the Met Office issued its first ever “amber extreme heat warning”.

