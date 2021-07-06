Your morning briefing: What you should know for Tuesday, July 6

(ES Composite)

PM’s plan to scrap nearly all Covid restrictions triggers series of warnings

Boris Johnson’s pledge to end nearly all of England’s remaining coronavirus restrictions in one move despite cases rapidly rising has triggered a series of warnings.

Labour criticised the Prime Minister’s plan to gamble on public responsibility and the immunity from vaccines as “reckless” and called for him to maintain protections such as mask wearing.

Shuttered business welcomed the opportunity to reopen but medics raised concerns of rising hospital admissions and charities representing the clinically vulnerable also warned of their heightened risk.

Mr Johnson accepted the pandemic is “very far from the end” as he said there could be 50,000 new cases detected daily by July 19 – the point he has signalled that restrictions will end.

Germany eases coronavirus restrictions on British travellers

Germany is easing strict restrictions on travel from the UK and some other countries that were imposed due to the rise of the more contagious Delta variant of coronavirus.

Britain, Portugal, Russia, India and Nepal will be removed from Germany’s highest risk category of “virus variant areas” from Wednesday.

They will move into the second-highest category of “high-incidence areas”.

The UK had been in the top risk category since May 23, and was joined last Tuesday by Russia and Portugal, one of Germany’s partners in the European Union.

Murder probe after boy, 15, knifed to death in south-east London

A murder probe has been launched after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in south-east London.

The teenage victim was found with fatal knife wounds in Woolwich New Road at about 5.20pm yesterday evening.

The stabbing happened in the busy shopping street in front of shocked onlookers, according to reports.

Officers were later called to a south London hospital after another 15-year-old boy presented himself there with a stab wound.

Police said his injury is not believed to be life-threatening. He has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Government defeats attempts to remove protest curbs from controversial reforms

Attempts to scrap “dangerous and draconian” curbs on protests have been voted down by Government MPs.

Labour and Liberal Democrat efforts to amend the Police Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill fell short after their proposal was rejected in the voting lobbies of the House of Commons.

As part of efforts to overhaul the justice system, the Government has proposed a raft of changes in the Bill amid protests outside in Parliament Square.

These changes include plans to give police in England and Wales more powers to impose conditions on non-violent protests judged to be too noisy and thereby causing “intimidation or harassment” or “serious unease, alarm or distress” to the public.

Raducanu retires from Wimbledon match after ‘difficulty breathing’

Emma Raducanu has been Wimbledon’s breath of fresh air but her Grand Slam debut ended in worrying circumstances with her struggling to breathe in the early part of the second set against Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 18-year-old, who defied her age and inexperience to comfortably be the last Briton standing in the draw, had gone toe-to-toe with the Australian in the opening set.

But she appeared to start hyperventilating early in the second set and received a medical timeout off court when trailing 6-4 3-0, from which she failed to return.

The extent of the issue was not immediately clear.

