Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, June 3

Travel list changes expected as holidaymakers await to see impact of variants

Holidaymakers are bracing themselves for changes to the Government’s travel list amid concerns over the impact of Covid variants on summer plans.

Ministers will today update the traffic light destination system, which could see countries moving between the green, amber and red lists.

Boris Johnson has warned the Government will have “no hesitation” over moving countries off the green list if necessary.

The Prime Minister said he will “wait and see” what the recommendations of the Joint Biosecurity Centre are before announcing changes to the travel lists.

Williamson under pressure to resign after education chief quits over lack of funding

Gavin Williamson is under pressure to resign after the schools catch-up tsar quit with a stinging condemnation of the Government’s £1.4 billion education recovery fund.

Sir Kevan Collins resigned after just four months as education recovery commissioner, warning the Government’s support package “falls far short of what is needed” to meet the scale of the challenge.

In the wake of Sir Kevan’s resignation, Daisy Cooper the Liberal Democrats’ education spokeswoman, said the Government’s “pitiful” catch-up fund offer was “an insult” to Sir Kevan.

Johnson faces rebellion as Tories aim to force vote on reversing aid cuts

Boris Johnson is facing a major Commons rebellion over his policy to slash foreign aid.

Conservative former chief whip Andrew Mitchell is leading a parliamentary push to ensure new legislation makes up the shortfall left by the cut to the UK’s official development assistance.

A further 14 Tory backbenchers, including former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt and ex-aid minister Sir Desmond Swayne, have backed the amendment so far.

The number could grow given the backlash created by the policy in recent months, raising the prospect of a humbling Commons defeat for the Prime Minister.

Netanyahu opponents reach coalition deal to oust Israeli prime minister

Benjamin Netanyahu’s opponents have reached a deal to form a new governing coalition, paving the way for the removal of the long-time Israeli prime minister.

The dramatic announcement by opposition leader Yair Lapid and his main coalition partner, Naftali Bennett, came moments before a midnight deadline.

It prevented the country from plunging into what would have been its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

Mr Netanyahu’s Likud won the most seats in the March 23 election, but he was unable to form a majority with his traditional religious and nationalist allies.

Parts of UK to experience ‘near miss’ heatwave despite more high temperatures

Parts of the UK will just miss out on an official heatwave despite temperatures remaining high, the Met Office has said.

To meet the definition of a heatwave, areas must see three consecutive days of high temperatures – ranging from around 25C to 28C – depending on location.

Although temperatures around the country are expected to stay in the twenties today, most places will not “tick the box” for a heatwave.

It comes as temperature records for the year were smashed yesterday, with the mercury climbing to almost 30C in some places.

