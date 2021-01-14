Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, January 14

Previous Covid-19 infection provides some immunity for at least five months, scientists say

Previous Covid-19 infection provides some immunity for at least five months, but people may still carry and transmit the virus, a new study has found.

Experts warned that a small number of those with immunity may still be able carry the virus in their nose and throat. They would therefore have a risk of transmitting it to others.

The first report from Public Health England’s (PHE) Siren study found that antibodies from past infection provide 83 per cent protection against reinfection for at least five months.

This suggests that people who contracted the disease in the first wave may now be vulnerable to catching it again.

England’s High Street pharmacies begin Covid vaccinations - with one London chemist among them

High street pharmacies will today begin rolling out Covid vaccines, as the virus death toll across the UK climbed above 100,000.

A chemist in north London and Boots and Superdrug branches will be among the first six stores in England to begin administrating the jabs.

By the end of the month more than 200 community chemists will be able to give vaccines, according to NHS England.

It comes as the Government aims to hit its target of vaccinating all people in the four most vulnerable groups by the middle of next month.

New rules requiring UK arrivals to have negative Covid test delayed

New rules requiring people arriving in England to have a negative coronavirus test have been delayed to give travellers time to prepare.

The restrictions were due to come into force at 4am tomorrow, but have been moved to the same time on Monday.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last week announced passengers arriving in England by boat, train or plane – including UK nationals – will have to test negative for Covid up to 72 hours before leaving the country of departure.

Newly impeached Donald Trump tells supporters violence ‘has no place’

Donald Trump avoided making reference to his historic second impeachment last night as he shared a video message following the vote.

The US leader became the only president in the country’s history to be impeached by the House of Representatives.

Ten Republicans voted to impeach Trump, making it he most bipartisan impeachment ever.

The vote on an article of impeachment for “incitement of insurrection” following the Capitol riot was passed 232 to 197 with five not voting

In a video message following the vote, Mr Trump condemned the violence saying it has “absolutely no place in our country and no place in our movement”.

Heavy snow and freezing rain as weather warnings issues for UK

Heavy snow and freezing rain is set to batter the UK this week, with warnings issued over potential power cuts and travel delays.

Up to 30cm of snow was expected to fall last night and today in Scotland, while parts of northern England could see around 20cm.

The Met Office has issued an amber snow warning for these areas, with forecasters warning that some roads may be affected by deep snow.

Vehicles could be left stranded, while there is a “good chance” that some rural communities could become cut off.