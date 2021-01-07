Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, January 7

Four people dead after Trump supporters storm US Capitol

Four people have died after Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election victory.

A woman was shot by police and three others died as a result of "medical emergencies,” officials said.

So far, more than 52 people have been arrested - 47 of them for curfew violations.

Mr Biden condemned the violent scenes, saying US democracy was under “unprecedented assault”.

”it’s not a protest, it’s an insurrection,” he added.

Oxford coronavirus vaccine rolled out to GPs

GP surgeries in England are set to begin administering the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine as the UK faces a race to protect the population.

The mass vaccinate drive will take a considerable step forward as the NHS in England said the jab would be rolled out from GP surgeries from today.

The development comes after the UK reported a further 1,041 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday - the highest daily reported total since April 21.

Record numbers are also currently in hospital with coronavirus, with a further 3,500 admitted in England on Monday January 4.

Three teenagers charged with murdering 13-year-old boy in Reading

Three teenagers have been charged with murdering an autistic 13-year-old boy in Reading.

Oliver Lucas Stephens, who was known as Olly, died after allegedly being attacked in Bugs Bottom fields, Emmer Green on Sunday.

A 13-year-old girl, a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy have been charged with murder and conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm in connection with the youngster’s death.

The trio, all from Reading, have been remanded in custody to appear in Reading Magistrates' Court later today.

Democrats seize control of US Senate with two victories in state of Georgia

The Democrats have won control of the US Senate - and of Congress overall - with two victories in the state of Georgia.

Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeated Republican incumbents Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue respectively.

They won both Georgia Senate seats - and with them, the majority - as the final votes were counted in the state.

The dramatic shift of power in Washington serves a stunning defeat to Donald Trump in his final days in office, and dramatically improves the fate of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

Snow showers and freezing fog on the way as temperatures plunge as low as -10C

Snow showers and freezing fog are set to sweep the UK in the coming days, with severe weather warns covering most of the nation.

Freezing temperatures ranging from 0C in London to -10C in the valleys in Wales are predicted overnight, picking up only to between 2-5C for most places in the UK in the daytime.

From this afternoon until Friday morning, a yellow warning for ice covers the north and the entire east and west coasts of England and Wales.

Only a small portion of central southern areas are free from alerts from the Met Office.