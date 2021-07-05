Your morning briefing: What you should know for Monday, July 5

Samantha Herbert
·4 min read
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Boris Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19

The Prime Minister is expected to tell people in England that it will be left to their “judgement” to manage coronavirus risks as he prepares to restore freedoms on July 19.

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet that he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.

Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

It has been suggested that from so-called “freedom day” on July 19 mask wearing will become voluntary, while social distancing in pubs and bars will end – along with needing to use a QR code to check-in – meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

‘Immensely brave’ mystery skateboarders intervened in Oxford Street knife attack

Two “heroic” skateboarders stepped in to help police restrain an alleged murderer after a fatal stabbing in Oxford Street on Thursday.

Detectives in the case have released an image of the two men, who did not stay or speak to police at the scene, and have called for them to come forward.

A 60-year-old man was attacked shortly before 8pm on July 1 and later died as a result of the knife-inflicted injuries.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25, of Ravenhill, Swansea has been charged with murder.

The two men appear to be skateboarders and one used his skateboard to help apprehend Hagos - who did not sustain lasting injuries - following the attack.

Amazon apologises after demanding London fishmonger drops ‘prime day’ advertising

Amazon has apologised after sending a legal notice to a fishmonger demanding his chain of stores stop advertising “prime day” boat fish.

Robin Moxon, who owns four shops and a fish smokery in London, received an email from lawyers acting on behalf of the online retail giant asking for references to “prime day” boat fish to be “pulled” from Moxon’s website to avoid shoppers mistaking it for an Amazon offer.

Following the request to remove the wording, the high street seller said he phoned solicitors at Morgan Lewis & Bockius and explained that the term had been used by fish sellers for “hundreds of years” – a response that has since elicited an apology from both Amazon and the legal practice.

US-based firm Amazon has registered “prime day”, which is its slogan for an annual two-day event of deals and offers for its Prime members, as a trademark.

Queen awards George Cross to ‘courageous and dedicated’ NHS

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the National Health Services of the UK, recognising all NHS staff in all four nations.

In a personal, handwritten message, the Queen said NHS staff have carried out their work “with courage, compassion and dedication” for more than 70 years.

The award comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS’s foundation.

The George Cross was instituted by King George VI on September 24 1940 during the height of the Blitz, and is granted in recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger”.

The award of the George Cross by The Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister.

‘Let’s go!’: England players look forward to Wednesday’s Euro semi-final against Denmark

England players spent Sunday basking in the success of their 4-0 Euro 2020 win over Ukraine as they looked ahead to Wednesday’s semi-final clash at Wembley.

The Three Lions eased to victory in Saturday evening’s quarter-final in Rome and the team’s stars celebrated their feat on social media.

Captain Harry Kane, who scored two goals to take his tournament tally to three, wrote on Twitter: “This team just keeps growing in character and performances.

“Another massive win and now back to Wembley for the semis. Let’s go!!”

Read More

Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, June 25

Your morning briefing: What you should know for Thursday, June 24

Your morning briefing: What you should know for Wednesday, June 23

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Shohei Ohtani is 1st player in MLB history named All-Star as hitter and pitcher

    MLB announced the full rosters for next week's All-Star game on Sunday.

  • Jalen Harris ban reveals NBA's uneven standards for accountability

    The treatment of Jalen Harris looks punitively harsh when coinciding with the recent hirings of those with a history of abuse.

  • Rachel Nichols' leaked 'diversity' comments about Maria Taylor causes uproar at ESPN

    After Taylor was given NBA Finals hosting duties in 2020, Nichols commented that Taylor had been promoted at her expense due to 'diversity.'

  • Joey Chestnut sets new record, eats 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes

    Chestnut broke his own record, even if no one watching at home was able to see it happen.

  • Toronto FC fires head coach Chris Armas

    Toronto FC fired head coach Chris Armas on Sunday in the wake of a 7-1 loss at D.C. United, the club’s sixth straight defeat.

  • Meadows gets 3 hits, Franco homers as Rays beat Blue Jays

    Austin Meadows had three hits, including two RBI doubles, and the Tampa Bay Rays ended their 10-game road losing streak with a 5-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

  • Suns' Torrey Craig won his 2021 championship ring before the NBA Finals even started

    No matter who wins, Craig will get a championship ring.

  • Golf pro Gene Siller shot and killed on Georgia golf course

    According to police, the suspect has not been caught and no motive has been identified.

  • Legendary broadcaster Marv Albert says farewell as 55-year career comes to an end

    A legendary career has come to an end.

  • The chasm between the Lightning and Canadiens is real

    The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the verge of defending as Stanley Cup champions, taking a 3-0 series lead over the Montreal Canadiens with a 6-3 victory Friday night.

  • All-time UCLA, Pac-12 coaching wins leader Terry Donahue dies at 77

    Donahue oversaw the Bruins' best football years, winning five conference championships and three Rose Bowls.

  • Vancouver Whitecaps settle for 2-2 draw with FC Dallas after own goal in stoppage time

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps’ Ranko Veselinovic scored an own goal in the 94th minute to give FC Dallas a 2-2 draw Sunday night. Veselinovic and teammate Andy Rose collided as they went up in the air to clear Paxton Pomykal’s diagonal cross and, Veselinovic, affected by the contact, inadvertently knocked it past Vancouver goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau. "We had a very difficult second half," said Whitecaps head coach Marc Dos Santos. "We were a lot under pressure, it was hard for us.

  • DeSclafani dominates, Posey leaves game, Giants win 5-2

    PHOENIX (AP) — Manager Gabe Kapler wore a big grin across his face during postgame interviews on Sunday night. The fact that his San Francisco Giants had won their third straight game was just a small part of the reason. Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. But the most important moment of the night might have been back in the medical room, where X-rays on All-Star Buster Posey's left thumb we

  • Sounders match MLS record for unbeaten start, tying Rapids

    COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Alex Roldan scored his first MLS goal and the Seattle Sounders matched the league record for games without a loss to open a season at 12, tying the Colorado Rapids 1-1 on Sunday night. The Sounders (7-0-5) tied the mark held by the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996, 2010), Kansas City (2000) and Real Salt Lake (2014). They will have a chance to break the record Wednesday night at home against Houston. Roldan pounced on defensive miscue and scored on a right-footed shot from th

  • Urshela's 3-run HR lifts Yanks over Mets 4-2 to avoid sweep

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees saved a little face by beating the Mets 4-2 Sunday night to avoid a Subway Series sweep. In the opener of Sunday's split doubleheader, Pete Alonso hit a tying home run off imploding Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman leading off the seventh inning and José Peraza had a go-ahead, two-run double that included interference from a visiting fan in the Bronx in a 10-5 Mets stunner. The Mets also won Saturday's series opener 8-3. Al

  • Aaron Boone won't commit to Aroldis Chapman as Yankees closer after he, Gerrit Cole get booed off the mound

    Cole and Chapman struggled again amid the sticky-stuff crackdown in a 10-5 loss to the Mets.

  • Depleted Toronto Arrows snap losing streak with 34-28 win over Old Glory DC

    MARIETTA, Ga. — Despite missing more than a dozen players through international duty or injury, the Toronto Arrows rallied to snap a five-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Old Glory DC in Major League Rugby play Sunday. Andrew Ferguson scored two tries with captain Guiseppe du Toit and Sam Malcolm adding singles for Toronto, which trailed 14-10 at halftime. Tayler Adams kicked four conversions and two penalties. Both teams had players sent to the sin-bin in the dying minutes. The game was

  • Robertson's game-winning 3 leads River Lions past Rattlers

    The Niagara River Lions completed their comeback against the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Sunday. Saskatchewan, who were 0-3 entering the game, held a 63-57 lead entering the Elam Ending. However, the Rattlers began to struggle from the field and Niagara started to chip away. With the Rattlers holding a 71-69 lead, River Lions' Kassius Robertson drilled a three to seal the 72-71 win, improving Niagara's record to 2-2, while the Rattlers dropped to 0-4. WATCH | Robertson's 3 propels Niagara to win: X

  • Confident Brazil takes on Peru in Copa America semifinals

    RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Defending Copa America champion Brazil is still regarded as the team to beat — not bad for a tournament some of their players didn't even want to be in. Few expect that favorite tag to change as Brazil gets ready for Monday's semifinal against Peru, a team that the Seleção thrashed 4-0 two weeks ago in the group stage. The winner at the Nilton Santos Stadium in Rio de Janeiro will play Saturday's final at the historic Maracana Stadium against Argentina or Colombia, which pl

  • Ohtani hits 31st HR, Lagares ends Angels' 6-5 win over O's

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 31st homer in the third, and Juan Lagares ended it with a two-run double in the ninth inning of the Los Angeles Angels' 6-5 comeback victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. Cedric Mullins hit a tiebreaking homer for Baltimore in the ninth in his first game after making his first All-Star team, but the Angels jumped all over Cole Sulser (2-1) without making an out in the bottom half. After Los Angeles loaded the bases on a wa