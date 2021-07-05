Your morning briefing: What you should know for Monday, July 5

(ES Composite)

Boris Johnson to restore freedoms as he tells public to ‘learn to live’ with Covid-19

The Prime Minister is expected to tell people in England that it will be left to their “judgement” to manage coronavirus risks as he prepares to restore freedoms on July 19.

Boris Johnson will lead a Downing Street press conference on Monday where he will tell the public that the country must “begin to learn to live with this virus” in the clearest indication yet that he is preparing to do away with a swathe of restrictions on daily life.

Mr Johnson will update the nation on the future of the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of face coverings and work from home guidance, with multiple reports suggesting they will all be scrapped.

It has been suggested that from so-called “freedom day” on July 19 mask wearing will become voluntary, while social distancing in pubs and bars will end – along with needing to use a QR code to check-in – meaning a return to drinking at the bar without the requirement for table service.

‘Immensely brave’ mystery skateboarders intervened in Oxford Street knife attack

Two “heroic” skateboarders stepped in to help police restrain an alleged murderer after a fatal stabbing in Oxford Street on Thursday.

Detectives in the case have released an image of the two men, who did not stay or speak to police at the scene, and have called for them to come forward.

A 60-year-old man was attacked shortly before 8pm on July 1 and later died as a result of the knife-inflicted injuries.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, 25, of Ravenhill, Swansea has been charged with murder.

The two men appear to be skateboarders and one used his skateboard to help apprehend Hagos - who did not sustain lasting injuries - following the attack.

Amazon apologises after demanding London fishmonger drops ‘prime day’ advertising

Amazon has apologised after sending a legal notice to a fishmonger demanding his chain of stores stop advertising “prime day” boat fish.

Robin Moxon, who owns four shops and a fish smokery in London, received an email from lawyers acting on behalf of the online retail giant asking for references to “prime day” boat fish to be “pulled” from Moxon’s website to avoid shoppers mistaking it for an Amazon offer.

Following the request to remove the wording, the high street seller said he phoned solicitors at Morgan Lewis & Bockius and explained that the term had been used by fish sellers for “hundreds of years” – a response that has since elicited an apology from both Amazon and the legal practice.

US-based firm Amazon has registered “prime day”, which is its slogan for an annual two-day event of deals and offers for its Prime members, as a trademark.

Queen awards George Cross to ‘courageous and dedicated’ NHS

The Queen has awarded the George Cross to the National Health Services of the UK, recognising all NHS staff in all four nations.

In a personal, handwritten message, the Queen said NHS staff have carried out their work “with courage, compassion and dedication” for more than 70 years.

The award comes on the 73rd anniversary of the NHS’s foundation.

The George Cross was instituted by King George VI on September 24 1940 during the height of the Blitz, and is granted in recognition of “acts of the greatest heroism or of the most courage in circumstances of extreme danger”.

The award of the George Cross by The Queen is made on the advice of the George Cross Committee and the Prime Minister.

‘Let’s go!’: England players look forward to Wednesday’s Euro semi-final against Denmark

England players spent Sunday basking in the success of their 4-0 Euro 2020 win over Ukraine as they looked ahead to Wednesday’s semi-final clash at Wembley.

The Three Lions eased to victory in Saturday evening’s quarter-final in Rome and the team’s stars celebrated their feat on social media.

Captain Harry Kane, who scored two goals to take his tournament tally to three, wrote on Twitter: “This team just keeps growing in character and performances.

“Another massive win and now back to Wembley for the semis. Let’s go!!”

