Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, November 13

Dominic Cummings expected to leave Downing Street position ‘by Christmas’

Boris Johnson's most senior aide Dominic Cummings is set to leave his position by the end of the year, it has been reported.

Mr Cummings said that rumours he was threatening to resign were “invented,” after speculation that he would follow communications director Lee Cain in leaving Number 10.

However, he told the BBC that his "position hasn't changed since my January blog" when he wrote that he hoped to make himself "largely redundant" by the end of 2020.

The BBC also quoted a Downing Street source as saying Mr Cummings would be "out of Government" by Christmas.

Covid vaccines could be flown in to avoid Brexit border disruption, Hancock says

Coronavirus vaccines could be flown into the UK to avoid any potential disruption that Brexit may cause, the Health Secretary has said.

Matt Hancock said he was "confident" that a no-deal split from the bloc would not delay supplies, amid concern that access to the Pfizer vaccine could be affected by Britain's departure from the EU.

The Cabinet minister told BBC Question Time that the government could fly in the vaccine, which is being manufactured in Belgium, in order to avoid any problems.

‘Rush to pub’ before second lockdown may have fuelled record rise in coronavirus cases, experts warn

A rush to the pub before the second national lockdown may have fuelled the record rise in Covid-19 cases that followed, experts have warned.

The UK announced another 33,470 positive coronavirus cases on Thursday – 39 per cent more than the same time last week. The figure was the highest in the country since the coronavirus outbreak hit and comes a week after the second lockdown began.

Scientists believe the sudden spike could have been caused by people scrambling to socialise before the strict measures came into force.

Americans ‘spooked’ by black man in White House led to Donald Trump’s presidency, Barack Obama says

Barack Obama has said Donald Trump was elected because “millions of Americans were spooked by a black man in the White House”.

The former US President said Americans who voted for Trump in 2016 were prey to “the dark spirits that had long been lurking on the edges of the modern Republican party – xenophobia, anti-intellectualism, paranoid conspiracy theories, an antipathy toward black and brown folks.”

John Lewis Christmas Advert 2020: Video focuses on acts of kindness

John Lewis & Partners has today unveiled its 2020 Christmas advert - which this year focuses on acts of kindness.

The stripped-back advert debuted on the brand’s social media channels this morning - and is a departure from the blockbuster clips of previous years, which have featured the likes of Elton John and been backed by soundtracks performed by Lily Allen and Gabriella Aplin.

For 2020, the much-anticipated clip consists of a series of short stories, all depicting random acts of kindness. The advert’s strap-line is “Give A Little Love” and is released to mark National Kindness Day today.

On this day…

1312: Edward III, King Of England from 1327, was born.

1460: Prince Henry Of Portugal - Henry The Navigator - died aged 66.

1805: Johann Georg Lehner invented the hot dog.

1850: Robert Louis Stevenson, author of Treasure Island and Dr Jekyll And Mr Hyde, was born in Edinburgh.

1851: The start of a telegraphic service between London and Paris.

1941: HMS Ark Royal torpedoed by German U-boat, she sank the next day.

1947: Hugh Dalton, Chancellor of the Exchequer, resigned after admitting he had disclosed tax proposals to a reporter minutes before he presented the Budget.

1954: Great Britain won the first Rugby League World Cup, defeating France 16-12 in Paris.

1969: Anti-war protesters in Washington, DC staged a symbolic "March Against Death".

1970: A 120mph tropical cyclone hit the densely populated Ganges Delta region of east Pakistan (now Bangladesh), killing an estimated 500,000 people in one night.

1990: Tim Berners-Lee wrote the first web page on a NeXT workstation.

1994: Voters in Sweden decided to join the European Union in a referendum.