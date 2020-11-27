Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, November 27

PM faces growing Tory revolt over new coronavirus tier structure

Boris Johnson is facing a growing Tory rebellion over the new tier restrictions as 99 per cent of England faces the tough coronavirus curbs.

Senior Conservative MPs warned the Prime Minister would face a large revolt when the Government’s plan is put to a vote in the Commons next week.

More than 55 million people will be placed into Tier 2 and Tier 3 measures when the second national lockdown ends on December 2.

This means mixing between households indoors will effectively be banned for the vast majority of the country.

Vaccine one step closer as regulator asked to assess Oxford jab

A coronavirus vaccine rollout in the UK could be a step closer after the regulator was formally asked by the Government to assess the Oxford and AstraZeneca jab.

The move "marks a significant first step in getting the vaccine approved” if it meets the necessary safety, efficacy and quality standards, the Department of Health said.

It comes a week after the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was formally asked by the Government to assess the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Maradona laid to rest as huge crowds gather to bid farewell to footballing legend

Diego Maradona has been buried in a private ceremony following a day of emotional scenes as huge crowds gathered to bid farewell to the footballing legend in Buenos Aires.

Only about two dozen relatives and close friends attended the ceremony in Argentina’s capital city on Thursday.

Meanwhile, huge crowds turned out to pay their respects with many people seen weeping and praying as his coffin passed.

Maradona died of a heart attack on Wednesday at the age of 60.

Kate to warn of crucial role early years plays in shaping society

The Duchess of Cambridge will warn of the crucial role early years play in raising the next generation of adults and shaping society, as her landmark research on the issue is published.

Kate has been the driving force behind the study, which is the largest of its kind in the UK on perceptions of early childhood.

Its findings show that only one in four people recognise the key importance of the first five years of a child's life.

While 98 per cent believe that nurture is essential to lifelong outcomes, some 24 per cent think pregnancy to age five is the most pivotal period for health and happiness in adulthood.

The duchess will deliver a keynote speech, hailed as a passionate and personal address, at an online Royal Foundation forum to discuss the study later today.

Trump signals he’s prepared to leave the White House

Donald Trump has moved a step closer to conceding the US election after saying he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalises Joe Biden's victory at the polls.

But he insisted such a decision would be a “mistake," as he spent his Thanksgiving renewing baseless claims that "massive fraud" and crooked officials caused his election defeat.

While there is no evidence of the kind of widespread fraud President Trump has been alleging, he and his legal team have been working to cast doubt on the integrity of the vote.

Mr Biden won by wide margins in both the Electoral College and popular vote, where he received nearly 80 million votes.

Friends star Matthew Perry announces engagement

Friends star Matthew Perry has announced his engagement to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz.

The 51-year-old, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, told People magazine of his proposal.

He said: "I decided to get engaged… Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time."

Perry and 29-year-old literary manager Hurwitz started dating in 2018.

On this day…

1701: Anders Celsius, Swedish astronomer who created the centigrade temperature scale, was born in Uppsala.

1703: The first Eddystone Lighthouse was swept away in the Great Storm. More than 8,000 died across the country.

1914: The first two trained policewomen to be granted official status in Britain, Miss Mary Allen and Miss E F Harburn, reported for duty at Grantham.

1919: A massive meteor landed in Lake Michigan.

1942: As German troops arrived in Toulon, the French fleet was scuttled in the harbour to prevent the warships falling into enemy hands.

1944: Between 3,500 and 4,000 tons of high explosives went off in a cavern beneath Staffordshire, killing 68 people and wiping out an entire farm.

1963: The Buchanan Committee warned of future chaos as traffic in cities multiplied.

1967: President de Gaulle vetoed Britain's entry into the Common Market.

1975: Ross McWhirter was shot dead by Irish gunmen at his home in London. With his twin brother, Norris, he edited The Guinness Book Of Records.

1990: John Major became prime minister at 47, the youngest PM that century.