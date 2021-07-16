Your morning briefing: What you should know for Friday, July 16

(ES Composite)

Chris Whitty urges Covid-19 caution as UK ‘not out of the woods’

Chris Whitty has warned the number of people in hospital with coronavirus could reach “quite scary” levels within weeks.

The Government’s top medic said the UK is “not out of the woods yet”, just hours after Boris Johnson declared it was “highly probable” the worst of the pandemic is over.

The latest figures showed 48,553 more cases, the highest since January 15, while the 63 deaths were the biggest daily reported increase since March 26.

Fresh doubts cast over Covid origin as WHO admits errors in report

Fresh doubts have been cast over the origin of Covid-19 as the World Health Organisation WHO admitted it encountered “unintended errors” in its report.

A spokesperson for the organisation said mistakes in the joint report with China were due to “editing errors.”

In a remarkable admission made to the Washington Post the WHO said - contrary to its previous statements - the first family cluster of patients was not linked to the Huanan seafood market in Wuhan.

The organisation is also changing the virus sequence IDs associated with three of the 13 early patients listed in a chart in the report, the Post reported.

UK weather: Heat-health warning as temperatures to soar over 30C this weekend

A heat-health warning has been issued in England as temperatures are forecast to reach up to 31C over the weekend.

The UK is expected to experience a possible heatwave on Sunday and Monday and Public Health England (PHE), which issued the alert, has urged the public to take measures to keep safe.

It has advised people to keep their homes cool, close curtains, drink plenty of fluids and stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm when UV rays are strongest, the body added.

The level two heat-health alert covers every part of England excluding parts of the North East , the North West and London and is due to last until Tuesday.

Bank of England ‘addicted’ to money-printing, Lords committee warns

The Bank of England has become “addicted” to quantitative easing and must spell out the risks of its bond-buying programme and plans to wean itself off it, a Lords committee has warned.

A report by the Economic Affairs Committee calls on the Bank to become more transparent over its use of quantitative easing (QE), as it warns the £895 billion programme may be sending inflation spiralling and become a “serious danger” to public finances.

It warned the Bank’s independence is being called into question as its money-printing programme is increasingly being viewed as a tool to finance the Government’s coronavirus spending.

The study – the first parliamentary report into QE in the world – cautions this perceived role could tie its hands to raise interest rates to tackle surging inflation and potentially see the Bank “lose credibility”.

Tate Modern among venues hosting weekend pop-up jab clinics

People will be able to enjoy a DJ spinning tunes while waiting for their vaccine at the Tate Modern art gallery on London’s Bankside this evening.

Shoppers will be also able to pick up a jab alongside a new wardrobe this weekend when Primark stores become pop-up coronavirus vaccination clinics.

Officials are seeking to maximise protection before restrictions are lifted on Monday with a series of pop-up clinics for those who have not taken up the offer of a vaccine.

