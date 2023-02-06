MORNING BID-Bursting bubbles

Alun John
·2 min read

By Alun John

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Alun John.

It's the Monday after the week before, but if U.S.-based investors are hoping for a quiet day to continue digesting Friday's shock payrolls report, they will be disappointed.

On the global stage, China described Saturday's shooting down of its surveillance balloon over the United States by an American jet as an "obvious overreaction".

The incident has derailed attempts in the U.S. and China to improve communications and begin to mend ties that have been under severe strain in recent years. It's also jolted markets.

China's yuan hit a four-week low in both on and offshore markets Monday and Chinese stocks sold off. While it's hard to isolate the impact of geopolitics from the overall reaction to Friday's U.S. jobs data, renewed Sino-U.S. tensions can't be helping.

The offshore yuan was last at 6.784 per dollar, having firmed from the 6.832 per dollar it hit in early trade. ING say a move into the 6.85-6.9 range would show investors are including more negative trade implications in their thinking.

In other bursting bubble-related news, a major driver of market sentiment in Asian and European hours on Monday was still that payrolls data, which disrupted expectations the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates later this year.

Money markets shifted on Friday to show traders now believe the Fed will lift the benchmark rate above 5% and keep it there to squeeze too-high inflation out of the economy. With the unemployment rate at a more than 50-year low, it's hard to see the Fed feeling any pressure to cut rates.

Elsewhere, an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria on Monday, killing over 500 people and injuring hundreds, adding to the pressure on the lira, which hit record lows after data last week showed a worryingly large monthly rise in consumer inflation.

And in Japan, the yen weakened to its softest in nearly four weeks after the Nikkei newspaper reported Japan's government has sounded out Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya to succeed incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda in the top job.

As one of Kuroda's key lieutenants, Amamiya is viewed by markets as a continuity candidate, and so while rising Japanese inflation means a move away from the BOJ's current ultra-loose monetary policy stance remains on the cards, Amamiya is unlikely to drive this forward aggressively.

However, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida later told reporters he would continue to consider the best candidate for the job, suggesting that no final decision had been made.

Key developments that should provide more direction to U.S. markets later on Monday:

U.S. results: Hasbro, Simon Property

Conference Board employment trend index

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Latest Stories

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • ABC anchor calls out Sen. Marco Rubio during tense exchange over Chinese spy balloon: 'This happened 3 times under the previous president'

    Rubio wondered aloud why Biden "waited so long" to tell people about the Chinese spy balloon, but was called out by ABC's Jonathan Karl.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Chris Christie 'Stings' Trump With A Brutal Reminder Of His Biggest Loss

    The former New Jersey governor hits back at the former president... but critics say he's much too late.

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • CBS News pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on why he's running for reelection after he introduced a bill limiting senators to 2 terms in office: 'Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?'

    "If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I've never said I'm going to unilaterally comply," Cruz told CBS of running for a third term.

  • Ammunition running out but 'no new money' for defence despite war in Ukraine, sources say

    The Treasury has signalled there is no new money for defence despite recognising the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, defence sources have said. At the same time, the sources said a "refresh" of UK defence policy - that was meant to inform the spending plans of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak - could be delayed until after the March budget because an initial draft failed to reflect sufficiently the transformed security environment in Europe, where a land war is raging. The comments came after Sky News last week revealed that a senior US general had told Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the British Army is no longer regarded as a top level, or "tier one", fighting force following decades of cuts to its size and strength.

  • Prosecutors Feared They'd Have To Prove Trump Wasn't Legally Insane, Book Says

    Lawyers in New York mulled the prospect as potential charges were considered over Trump's business records, according to a new "inside account."

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergStrongest Quake in Decades Kills Hundreds in Turkey, SyriaChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Pro

  • Supreme Court justices reportedly used personal email accounts and left ‘burn bags’ of documents in hallways

    Justices aren’t “masters of information security protocol,” the staff says

  • Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

    A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March. While Bennett's mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by Kyrylo Budanov, head of the GUR military intelligence agency, said David Arakhamia, a senior lawmaker and chief of Servant of the People parliamentary bloc. Reznikov's reshuffle would be the highest profile government change in a slew of resignations and sackings following a corruption scandal late last month and Zelenskiy's pledge for Ukraine to meet Western standards of clean governance.

  • ‘I would not touch crypto in a million years’: Jim Cramer blasts 'dangerous' $4.3B bailout of crypto bank — here's how to prep for a collapse of crypto confidence

    The bailout by the Federal Home Loan Bank has critics questioning whether the government-backed enterprise has lost its way.

  • Italy's far-right threat has vanished, but a familiar dread returns as Meloni settles into office

    After Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni won the national election last September, many expressed alarm that the leader of the once outlier Brothers of Italy, a party with neo-fascist origins, would wrench the country sharply to the right. As she reached the first 100 days of her mandate this past week, though, those fears have all but evaporated, replaced instead by a familiar dread that the 46-year-old first-time prime minister is steering Italy along the exact same course as almost all oth

  • Electric shock: A new study found that EVs were more expensive to fuel than gas-powered cars at the end of 2022 — here are 3 easy ways to save cash no matter what you drive

    Is it time to pull the plug?

  • Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

    Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.