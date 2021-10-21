MORNING BID-Back to the blues

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead from Karin Strohecker.

Markets are in a somber mood on Thursday.

There is little let up on the Chinese property sector front with investors wondering how much damage the Chinese economy might suffer from a potential default of embattled property giant China Evergrande Group - now possibly just days away.

Evergrande shares suffered a double-digit tumble after it scrapped a deal to sell a stake in its property group, though it also secured an extension on a defaulted bond, according to media reports.

Adding to the woes is resurgence of COVID-19 and ensuing curbs. Russia is suffering record deaths and has reported some COVID-19 infections with a new coronavirus variant believed to be even more contagious than the Delta one.

Poland is facing an explosion of cases that may require drastic action, according to its health minister, while Latvia starts its lockdown today until mid-November to slow a spike in infections.

Futures point to more pain ahead for U.S. stocks later in the day.

But a batch of fresh earnings results might sooth some frayed nerves.

Unilever and Hermes sales beat estimates, Truck maker Volvo profit beats forecast, but companies do flag lingering chip woes.

Barclays Q3 beats expectations on strong investment bank performance, while Anglo American Q3 production inches higher.

Earnings highlights in the U.S. to come today are Intel , AT&T and Danaher.

In emerging markets, Turkey's central bank will take centre stage. Policy makers are expected to deliver another interest rate cut despite stubbornly high inflation after President Tayyip Erdogan's midnight reshuffle of the monetary policy committee. Key developments that should provide more direction to markets on Thursday: -EU starts two day summit -NATO defense ministers meet -U.S. initial jobless claims/Philly Fed index/existing home sales -U.S. 5-year TIPS auction -Fed speakers: San Francisco President Mary Daly -Emerging markets: Turkey, Ukraine central banks -U.S. earnings: AT&T, Blackstone, Dow, American airlines, Southwest airlines, Alaska Air, Intel Whirlpool Mattell (Reporting by Karin Strohecker)