The Chicago Bears (4-12) suffered an ugly 6-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks (9-7) in Week 17, which marked Chicago's 10th straight loss.

The Bears defense did everything it needed to do to win this game. They had their best outing since before the bye week, and they allowed their fewest points of the season (6). But the offense was downright embarrassing, managing a single field goal, 11 first downs, seven punts and 179 total yards. While Caleb Williams continued to make incredible plays and throws, he was sacked seven times, which now totals 67 on the season -- the most ever in franchise history.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago's loss against Seattle, including an atrocious showing from the offense, the importance of doing right by Caleb Williams and the looming offseason. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the Week 17 loss:

The Morning After...the Bears' ugly loss vs. Seahawks

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 26: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Soldier Field on December 26, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Alyssa Barbieri

There's just something about an ugly Thursday Night Football game that the Bears have perfected, and they saved their worst for a loyal Soldier Field crowd in the final home game of the season. That was about as ugly a game as Chicago has played this season, and that's saying something considering some of the heartbreaking ways they've lost and brutal offensive and defensive showings they've mustered.

Quarterback Caleb Williams continued to make impressive plays and throws that will have prospective coaching candidates smiling. But the Bears have failed Williams in every way this season, and there are some bad habits forming (including holding onto the ball long at times behind a shoddy offensive line). Chicago needs to prioritize Williams this offseason, which starts with hiring the right head coach and committing resources to overhaul the offensive line.

While the offense was abysmal, the defense had one of the best outings of the season against a Seahawks team contending for the NFC West title. Despite a rough start against the run game, the Bears allowed just two field goals and did more than enough to win that game.

Thursday night's game felt like the perfect conclusion to the 2024 season. Unfortunately, it was only the penultimate installment, and a meeting with the rival Green Bay Packers awaits to finally put the nail in the coffin of what's been a torturous 2024 campaign.

Brendan Sugrue

Say what you want about the quality of that Thursday Night Football finale, but the Chicago Bears proved I was right that they were the perfect team to play the day after Christmas. They were sloppy, sluggish, and downright boring to watch. Just like we all felt throughout the day.

In all seriousness, though, this has to be the worst game of the season, and it's fitting that it will be the last one in front of the home fans. The Bears scored just three points at home for the second time this year, in prime time, while the Soldier Field faithful chant, “Sell the team!” over and over. Even with one more game next week, this one felt like the true finale.

The offense continues to have no identity and allowed at least seven sacks for the fourth game this season. Caleb Williams made a few impressive throws (one of which didn’t count due to a penalty) but still had too many mistakes, like staring down receivers or taking bad sacks. His passer rating of 53 was his worst since Week 2, despite facing an average Seahawks defense.

Everyone on offense deserves blame, but the biggest offender may have been head coach Thomas Brown, who mismanaged the clock at the end of both the first and second halves. Brown failed to give his team a fighting chance to score points going into halftime and bungled the final drive of the game that resulted in no points, despite getting into Seahawks territory with over a minute left and two timeouts. These were the same issues that plagued Matt Eberflus and ultimately cost him his job. It feels safe to say Brown isn’t going to be in the final discussion to take over as permanent head coach next year.

I guess the two positives from this game are that the defense finally clamped down and held an opponent to no touchdowns. The six points allowed were the fewest by the Bears all season, and the total yards were the fewest allowed since Week 1. If Kyler Gordon hadn’t been touched down by contact during his fumble return, we would probably even be talking about a victory.

The other positive is Bears fans finally left it all out in the open with their chanting. In the six years I’ve been covering this team and 20+ years following them, I don’t think I can recall a time when the fanbase in unison called for change at the top. Especially during a standalone game. Change like that may not happen for a while, but fans have shown they have seen enough. Everyone—including the McCaskeys—heard it.

Bringing in a new coach may feel like a cortisone shot when you really need surgery to fix the underlying problem, but at least you feel good for a while with that shot. At this point, I'll take anything so long as it numbs the pain.

Dec 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Vincent Parise

Once again, the Chicago Bears found a way to lose a football game. Make that 10 losses in a row. To be a team that had postseason aspirations at the begging of the season and lose 10 straight games is embarrassing. The Seattle Seahawks really wanted the Bears to pull this out. They gave them opportunity after opportunity but the Bears just wouldn’t take it. Thomas Brown made it even more clear that he’s not the guy. He probably doesn’t even deserve an interview at this point. They need someone completely new with an entirely new staff.

Caleb Williams didn’t have his best game under center but he was running for his life a lot. He does clearly know how to make big plays in clutch moments but his team fails him. The clock management and strategy in the final two minutes of the game was so terrible. Who knows, maybe even Matt Eberflus would have found a way in that spot.

The defense should be happy with their game. They only allowed 6 points, made plays, created turnovers, and gave their team a chance to win which is all you can ask for. This was the first Bears game where neither team scored a touchdown since 2002. If only a bad penalty wouldn’t have waved off a Bears touchdown, they may have gotten it done. Now, they just have one left with the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Pendleton

I’m just over it. Nothing about this game was good. Nothing about my response to this game will be good. This team continues to embarrass themselves in new ways each and every week.

If I wasn’t so disgustingly dedicated to this team, I’d stop watching. The chants to sell the team were well deserved but nothing is ever going to change. There’s so much conversation about big name candidates being interested in the coaching job, but why? Upper management is terrible, the roster has quit on this season, and there are too many areas of need to address to think things will get better in one year.

The Bears lack identity, culture, structure, and attitude. For as much potential as Caleb Williams shows, there are too many weeks where he doesn’t show up at all. The offensive line is to blame but he’s also going to need some serious work on his mechanics this offseason.

Thankfully there’s only one game left, the final one for Thomas Brown who was nothing more than false hope. There would be such satisfaction in going to Green Bay and beating then to close out the year, but one now wonders if they’ll have any pride to bring back to Chicago after their final game of the year.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: The Morning After...the Bears' ugly loss vs. Seahawks