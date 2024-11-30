The Chicago Bears actually did it. They fired a head coach midseason, and there was no one more deserving than Matt Eberflus, whose three-year tenure has been marred by poor coaching decisions and the third-worst winning percentage in franchise history.

Eberflus was fired late Friday morning after he met with the Chicago media in a regularly-scheduled press conference that wasn't delayed with the impending decision. Eberflus finishes his Bears tenure with a 14-32 record, including going 5-20 in one-score games, which was his downfall due to game and clock mismanagement.

There was plenty to break down following Chicago fired Eberflus, including whether interim head coach Thomas Brown deserves a look as a serious candidate, the future of Caleb Williams and more. Our Bears Wire staff is sharing their thoughts following the firing of Eberflus:

The Morning After...the Bears fired Matt Eberflus

Alyssa Barbieri

Honestly, I'm shocked that the Bears fired Matt Eberflus in the middle of the season. Not because he didn't deserve it -- his 14-32 record, 5-20 record on the road and his streak of brutal losses speaks for itself -- but because I didn't think the Bears organization actually had the guts to do it. After all, we know how they've always worn that "never fired a head coach midseason" badge with pride. But following Thanksgiving's brutal collapse in front of the entire country -- and the response inside the locker room -- it was the only move that could be made.

You never want to root for someone to be fired, because this is someone's livelihood. But Eberflus has proven time and time again that he's unfit to be a head coach. For what it's worth, GM Ryan Poles should've pulled the plug last offseason and started anew while bringing rookie quarterback Caleb Williams into the fold. This whole thing could've been avoided, especially given the level of talent on the roster. But his allegiance to Eberflus, who was hired just two days after Poles in 2022, got the best of him. Now, Poles will get a chance to conduct an actual head coach search that will be the most important perhaps in franchise history.

Eberflus lost the locker room, including players questioning his decisions on multiple occasions dating back to the Hail Mary to up to this timeout fiasco. So there was no choice to make in relieving him of his duties, which is perfect timing following this Thanksgiving game with 10 days before they face the 49ers. It also provides Thomas Brown, who's seen two promotions in less than three weeks, a five-game audition to prove he deserves consideration for the head coach job.

Brendan Sugrue

If the Bears don’t lose yards on penalties on their final drive, if Caleb Williams gets another play off, or if a timeout gets called with the final seconds ticking off the clock, does Matt Eberflus still have a job? As Kanye West once said, I guess we’ll never know.

This move HAD to happen. The Bears locker room had reached a breaking point with multiple players publicly and privately calling out Eberflus for his constant failings. It’s clear this group of players believes in one another, only feeling like they were being held back by the head coach. The message finally got through to upper management, who did the right thing by moving on—even if the process wasn’t as smooth as it should have been. Is it really ever with the Bears, though?

Many people saw this coming last year, and it’s unfortunate that it came true. We could all see this team had a ceiling under Eberflus, and it’s clear that they reached it. All of this could have been avoided had they paired Williams up with a new coach to get everyone on the same timeline. Now, right or wrong, the rookie quarterback has played a role in two prominent coaches losing their jobs and will have to start over in Year 2. That’s unfortunate for not only his development but also his psyche.

Moving forward, making Thomas Brown the interim head coach is good and bad at the same time. It’s good because he got the offensive side of the ball to buy in instantly, and his demeanor could be a big factor for the defensive side. It’s bad, however, because he will have more on his plate that could hinder his offensive prep and playcalling. Williams’ development is still paramount over these final five games, after all.

We’ll see how it all plays out. Either way, a change needed to be made, and ending the season on a high note will be good for this team. They need the confidence going into 2025.

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (18) on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Vinnie Parise

The Chicago Bears did something nobody ever thought they’d do. They fired a head coach mid-season for the first time in franchise history as Matt Eberflus is in. Offensive coordinator Thomas Brown will step in as the interim head coach.

Eberflus seemed to have a chance at escaping this season without getting fired but the clock error against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving was too egregious to keep him around. That was their sixth straight loss after starting 4-2 and every loss had a situational error from the head coach.

Some folks celebrate when their favorite team fires a lousy coach. That isn’t good or funny though as it means the year is going poorly. Everyone wanted to see Chicago end their season in the postseason but they’re closer to having the number one pick than being a playoff team.

Thomas Brown is not going to turn things overnight. He was great as their offensive coordinator following the firing of Shane Waldron but being the head coach is a totally different animal. He has to lead 53 elite football players + staff on a weekly basis.

Mike Pendleton

I hate to embrace the suck, but this is the happiest I’ve been in a while after a heartbreaking loss. The game was the same as the previous five that they’ve lost, filled with false hope but the big silver lining on the field is at least they didn’t get blown out.

How about this franchise though? The irony in firing a coach because of his failure to execute and then the franchise couldn’t even execute his firing properly. The team might get a pass because most in the NFL feel as if they got rid of the biggest reason they were being held back, but don’t overlook how bad the firing process was. But in the end, it happened.

I don’t care about anything else this season except the development of Caleb Williams and the potential of Thomas Brown. I’m more excited for every media session with him, to hear the locker room, and hopefully see this streak end. The Bears are too talented to just keep losing games, but if the energy is different and the players are bought in, I hope Brown is given a real chance to campaign for the permanent job.

Comparing this to Antonio Pierce in Vegas feels premature. Let’s see what results come out these next five games, because it’s clear he won over the offensive unit, if they play better and he gets the locker room to rally around him, the Bears may have a hidden gem in Thomas Brown.

Nov 28, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus on the sidelines during the second half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Preston Comer

Finally. Finally. Finally. I have been waiting for this day since last offseason. Matt Eberflus was never the answer, and was never going to be. Just look at the numbers. 14-32 overall and 5-19 in one-score games.

He’s gone and he can’t hurt the Bears anymore. He can’t mess up Williams’ development and he can’t watch the defense struggle while he stares without thought. Most importantly, Eberflus cannot mismanage during late-game situations. But hey, at least he still has his timeout.

It was an interesting hire three seasons ago and never ended up making sense. I’m excited to see what Thomas Brown can do to continue to help Caleb Williams. I’m not sure if he’ll be with the Bears next season and in what capacity, but even as a fan I want to run through a brick wall for him.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: The Morning After...the Bears fired Matt Eberflus