Morning Arti performed at Jhandewalan temple in Delhi on day 2 of Navratri

Visuals from Jhandewalan temple, New Delhi on Sunday. photo/ANI

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Morning Arti was performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi on the second day of Navratri on Sunday.

Navratri began on Saturday and will come to an end on October 25.

However, the festival this year is being celebrated in a much more restricted way due to the ongoing COVID-19 phase.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami. (ANI)