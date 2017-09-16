Moriya Jutanugarn fires 68 to lead 2nd round at Evian major

Sophia Schubert of USA, follows her ball after playing on the 14th hole during the second round of the Evian Championship women's golf tournament in Evian, eastern France, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) -- Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot 3-under 68 to lead in the Evian Championship second round on Saturday.

Seeking to follow her younger sister, Ariya, as a major winner, Jutanugarn's 9-under total was four shots clear of three players in the clubhouse, including Jennifer Song of the United States, whose 65 was best among the morning starters.

First-round leader Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. Women's Open champion, dropped two shots early in her second round to be 6 under.

British Women's Open champion In-Kyung Kim was also 5 under early in her round.

The fifth women's major of the season is a 54-hole event after weather-affected play Thursday was wiped from the record.

Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2016 British Open champion, won't be playing Sunday. A 74 left her 9 over.