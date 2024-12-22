Moritz Wagner goes down with knee injury

Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Add Moritz Wagner to Orlando's rapidly expanding injury list. The Magic's backup center and the older brother of injured forward Franz Wagner went down with a potentially serious left knee injury with 2:33 left in the first quarter of Saturday night's game against the Miami Heat. The Magic came back to win 121-114, but the elation of their comeback was tempered by the prospect of a long absence of a player they consider to be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.

Source: ESPN

"We're all praying for him. This one was for Mo," center Goga Bitadze said. "It's really bad to see one of our brothers go down. Like we've been saying, 'Next man up.' But this guy deserved better than this." -via ESPN / December 22, 2024

Orlando Magic PR: . @OrlandoMagic INJURY UPDATE: During the first quarter tonight vs. Miami, center Moritz Wagner suffered an injury to his left knee. Wagner will not return and will undergo further evaluation. -via x.com / December 21, 2024

Jason Beede: #Magic center Moe Wagner gave the most Moe Wagner-type answer when asked about his career-high 32 points against the Knicks: “Obviously when you look at my points, they’re all coming from other people creating for me … But it really doesn’t matter. We lost. So, nobody cares.” pic.x.com/RGyIU5CTrK -via Twitter @therealBeede / December 15, 2024

