Morguard North American Residential REIT 2022 First Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MRG.UN), expects to announce its financial results for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021 on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The REIT invites you to participate in a conference call on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (ET). An overview of the REIT's financial results will be provided by Christopher A. Newman, CFO. A question and answer session will then follow.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. Please quote conference ID 56137329.

For those unable to participate, a taped replay will be available after the completion of the call from 6:00 p.m. (ET) until midnight on May 28, 2022. To access the replay, dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the encore replay entry code 137329 #.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust which owns, through a limited partnership, interests in Canadian residential apartment communities, located in Alberta and Ontario, and U.S. residential apartment communities located in Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland.

