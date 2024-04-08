Who Is Morgan Wallen's Ex-Girlfriend? All About KT Smith

Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend, KT Smith, married her current partner just days before the country singer was arrested in April 2024

Michael Loccisano/Getty Morgan Wallen and KT Smith attend the 2017 CMT Awards on June 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morgan Wallen dated his ex-girlfriend, Katie “KT” Smith, for three years before their split in 2019.

The “Last Night” singer and Smith first began dating in 2016 and got engaged a few months later. Though they ended up breaking off their engagement, Wallen and Smith were on and off for a few more years. They welcomed their son, Indigo, in July 2020 after they had already split for good.

In January 2021, Wallen opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting with Smith, sharing that he was “thankful” to raise a child “with someone I care about.”

“We're doing our best to figure it out, just trying to do the best we can with the situation,” he said. “I mean, many people have been in this situation before — having a kid with someone you're not with — but knowing that doesn't make it any easier."

Smith has since entered a new relationship, announcing her engagement to Luke Scornavacco in March 2024. That same week, she shared on Instagram that the two had gotten married — just days before Wallen’s arrest on April 7 after he allegedly threw a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar.

So who is Morgan Wallen’s ex-girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about KT Smith and her former relationship with the country singer.

She grew up in Florida but moved around a lot

KT Smith Instagram KT Smith in February 2024.

Smith was born in Florida and lived there until she was 12 years old, per her December 2021 blog post. Her parents divorced when she was a toddler and her dad died when she was 4 years old, so she was raised by her mom. While she lived in Florida, she said she attended between 10 and 15 different schools and was often moving.

When she was 12, she moved to Knoxville, Tennessee, where her brother — her mom’s son from a previous marriage — lived. Though the family continued to change houses frequently, she only attended two schools while living there, leading to more consistency in her life, she wrote.

“Regardless of moving, my mom still gave me the best life even being a single mom,” Smith wrote. “We have the best memories together — and are still creating them.”

She is a social media influencer

KT Smith Instagram KT Smith in November 2023.

Smith worked in her church as a social media intern for some time, and then in sales while she was dating Wallen. However, she quit after she got into an accident and lost her car, instead taking a job working in her apartment complex.

After Wallen posted about their relationship on Instagram, she gained over 100,000 followers, and after that, her career took off.

“A social media management company reached out to me and asked me to work for brands full time, and so I did just that,” she wrote on her blog. “I ended up moving to a rental that was better suited for the little family we created and never went back to the apartment job after maternity leave.”

She added that she hopes to continue growing her business and eventually start a podcast.

She and Wallen started dating in 2016

KT Smith Instagram KT Smith and Morgan Wallen with their son Indigo Wilder on his 1st birthday in July 2021

In 2016, Wallen and Smith first met and began talking over Snapchat. Their relationship quickly evolved; they started dating soon after and got engaged only months later. However, they broke off their engagement, though they remained in a relationship for two more years.

Throughout that time, Wallen started to gain more fame which put a strain on him and Smith. They chose to keep their relationship more private, but Smith did join him at the 2017 CMT Awards.

The last year of their relationship was difficult

By 2019, their relationship was “rocky,” Smith wrote on her blog. Though they lived together, Smith says Wallen wasn’t always faithful when he was on the road and she couldn’t always join him.

“We were off and on the third year, still talking 24/7 and seeing each other every time he was in town and I would still go on the road with him,” she wrote. “But being thrown into the spotlight at such a young age is obviously going to come with some bad decisions. He wasn’t the most faithful.”

They welcomed a child together in 2020

KT Smith Instagram KT Smith with her son Indigo Wilder in March 2024

Smith and Wallen were already broken up when they conceived their son, Indigo Wilder. Wallen told PEOPLE that being a single dad was “not how I imagined parenthood,” but he was still excited.

“I wanted to have a family like my parents. My parents are still together, you know,” he said. “They raised [me and my sisters] together. That was my idea of what my life would look like. That's not the way it turned out. And I struggled with that a little bit when I first found out."

The little boy was born on July 10, 2020, and Wallen wrote that he was a “changed man” after. In his post announcing Indigo’s birth, he wrote that he would be "the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves."

At first, co-parenting was hard for the former couple as they faced “some difficulties” in the early days, Wallen told PEOPLE.

“Co-parenting with Morgan at the beginning was extremely difficult because it was very new to both of us and I was still bitter towards him,” Smith wrote on her blog. “After time passed and Indie became my life, I felt truly healed.”

However, by the time Indigo was 6 months old, the parents had figured out a routine that worked for them and were focused on his health and happiness, Wallen said.

"We just got everything figured out. But KT's worked with me throughout the whole time, so I've been able to see him a lot since he was born,” he said. “So if you walk in my house now, you think a baby lives here."

She married her husband in March 2024

KT Smith/Instagram KT Smith and her husband with their marriage certificate in April 2024

Smith first debuted her relationship on Instagram with her now-husband Luke Scornavacco in June 2023 with photos from a trip to Florida they took together. On March 29, 2024, Scornavacco proposed to her and the following day she announced on Instagram that they were engaged.

Just a few days later, in an Instagram carousel of photos of their engagement photoshoot, including Indigo, Smith wrote in the caption, “swipe for a surprise.” The surprise came up in the last slide, showing that the two had obtained their marriage license and had tied the knot.

The news came days before Wallen was arrested in Nashville on three felony charges after allegedly throwing a chair off the roof of the six-story Chief’s Bar around 11 p.m. local time on April 7.



