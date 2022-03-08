Morgan Wallen wins Academy of Country Music award after racism controversy

·2 min read
Morgan Wallen
Morgan Wallen was removed from thousands of US country music radio and TV stations

Morgan Wallen has won album of the year at the Academy of Country Music awards, a year after being suspended by his label for using a racial slur.

The US singer did not address the controversy directly but thanked those who had "shown me grace along the way" as he collected his prize in Las Vegas.

Wallen apologised last year after a video emerged showing him yelling the N-word outside his home in Nashville.

The resulting furore did not stop the album spending 10 weeks at number one.

Dangerous sold more than three million copies despite his music being removed from thousands of US country music radio and TV stations. Wallen's label, Big Loud, reinstated him four months later.

The Academy of Country Music made him ineligible for last year's awards, but he picked up this year's prize for Dangerous: The Double Album.

While many tweeted their congratulations underneath a video clip of Wallen collecting his award posted on the ACM Twitter account, some were not happy at the recognition.

The prestigious annual award show returned to Nevada this year after previously been aired from different US locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Country star Dolly Parton hosted the ceremony and dedicated it to the people of Ukraine.

Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton hosted this year's ACM awards alongside fellow country singers Jimmie Allen and Gabby Barrett

The Jolene singer joked that she would "rather pass a kidney stone" than get political, but asked viewers to send "love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine".

She added: "So why don't we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world?"

Other winners included Miranda Lambert, who won entertainer of the year. Carly Pierce was named best female artist, with Chris Stapleton named best male.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ‘The Walking Dead’: Lauren Cohan & Jeffrey Dean Morgan To Star In Spinoff Series ‘Isle Of The Dead’

    The Walking Dead universe is getting even bigger. Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Negan, are starring in a New York City-set spinoff series that will air on AMC next year. The six-episode Isle of the Dead will be showrun by Eli Jorné, who has been a writer and co-executive […]

  • Danniella Westbrook 'scared but excited' for next round of reconstructive face surgery

    The 48-year-old actor says she can't wait to get back to work once her facial reconstruction journey is complete.

  • Glass Animals: UK band's hit Heat Waves sets new record to top US chart

    The Oxford group's hit Heat Waves finally reaches number one after 59 weeks, the longest ever ascent.

  • Taiwan Feb exports surge, Ukraine war may disrupt supply chains

    Taiwan's exports rose for a 20th straight month in February, and at a much higher rate than forecast, boosted by continued strong tech demand, though the central bank warned supply chains could be impacted if the war in Ukraine lasts a long time and becomes worse. Exports last month rose 34.8% from a year earlier to $37.45 billion, the Ministry of Finance said on Tuesday, the best figure ever for a February. The ministry attributed the February growth to strong demand for electronic components as well as chips, coupled with the easing of some material shortages and the effect of delayed shipments.

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Justin Champagnie on beating his dad in 1-on-1, silencing the doubters

    Toronto Raptors forward Justin Champagnie on the first time he beat his dad in 1-on-1 and the twisted ankle that followed, along with silencing critics in college and the NBA. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game