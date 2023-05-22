Morgan Wallen Rules Albums Chart for 11th Week, as Jonas Brothers Launch at No. 3 and Daft Punk Makes Comeback at No. 8

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” spends an 11th consecutive week topping the Billboard 200 albums chart — meeting marks set by the “Titanic” soundtrack, which ruled over the chart for 16 weeks in a row back in 1998, and joining record-setters Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder.

In the latest tracking week, “One Thing” garnered the equivalent of 134,500 sales in the United States, including 165 million streams, according to data by Luminate. The 36-song set is the first of any genre to spend its first 11 weeks at the summit (meaning it opened at No. 1 and stayed there) since Houston’s 1987 album “Whitney,” which boasted classics like “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go.” Before that, Wonder’s “Songs in the Key of Life” notched 13 weeks at No. 1 in 1976 and 1977.

“One Thing’s” lead single, “Last Night,” also keeps at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with a 5% uptick in radio airplay audience impressions, logging a total of 63 million. The last album to spend at least 11 weeks in total at No. 1 was Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which ultimately earned 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list last year.

The Jonas Brothers enter at No. 3 with their latest full-length offering “The Album,” the follow-up to their 2019 comeback album “Happiness Begins.” The funk-inspired pop set debuts with the equivalent of 52,000 units earned, sales comprising 35,500 of that total, and just about 21 million official streams.

Speaking of the album’s influence, and their band’s cross-generational reach, Nick Jonas told Variety, “How do we make an album that speaks to all those different walks of life and ages? The key to [producer] Jon [Bellion’s] initial pitch was bringing in influences from the ’70s, but with a really modern edge to it. We wanted to find a way to tell stories that are universal but also ultra-personal.”

Coming at No. 4 is YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Richest Opp,” his 15th top 10 on the Billboard 200 and third release of 2023 following April’s “Dont Try This At Home” (peaked at No. 5) and January’s “I Rest My Case” (peaked at No. 9). The 17-song record opens with 51,000 units earned, with its 74 million streams making up nearly all of that sum.

As one of the most consistent rappers to come out of the last decade, YoungBoy Never Broke Again ties with Drake and Future for the third most Billboard 200 top 10 albums among rappers in the charts history. Only Jay-Z and Nas have more, with 16 each.

Daft Punk’s chart-topping “Random Access Memories” returns to the top of the chart at No. 8 with 40,000 album units earned following its 10th anniversary deluxe reissue with 35 minutes of previously unreleased material — including “The Writing of Fragments of Time,” with Todd Edwards, and “Infinity Repeating (2013 demo),” featuring “Instant Crush” singer and Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas.

Also new in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 this week is Bailey Zimmerman’s “Religiously,” which makes its entrance at No. 7 with 46,500 units earned.

The rest of the top 10 of the albums chart is populated by Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” at No. 2 and SZA’s “SOS” at No. 5, while Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” is at No. 6. Ed Sheeran’s “-” (“Subtract”) and Swift’s “Lover” are at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively.

On the singles chart, Lil Durk and J. Cole’s “All My Life,” the first single from Durk’s upcoming album “Almost Healed,” enters the list No. 2 with 30.9 million streams. The single was notably produced by Dr. Luke, who was recently named songwriter of the year at the ASCAP Pop Awards, largely for his participation in hits that have continued to do well off Doja Cat’s 2021 album “Planet Her,” primarily “Need to Know,” “Woman” and “You Right.”

Combs’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” rises from No. 11 to No. 9 with 13 million all-format radio audience impressions. Meanwhile, Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” holds at No. 3; SZA’s “Kill Bill” is at No. 4; Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” slips to No. 5; and Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” is at No. 6. Metro Boomin, the Weeknd and 21 Savage’s “Creepin’ ” is at No. 7 and Swift’s “Anti-Hero” closes out the top 10.

