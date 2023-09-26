Morgan Wallen extends One Night At A Time Tour with new dates into 2024: 'Insanely fun'

Morgan Wallen – now statistically one of country and popular music's biggest stars of the past quarter century – is extending his tour with a slate of new dates.

The country singer is adding new dates to his One Night At A Time Tour into 2024, both to satisfy shows he missed due to vocal fold trauma in May and to include more stops on what he referred to as an "insanely fun and fulfilling" run of over four-dozen stadium and arena dates worldwide.

It's been a big year for Wallen, who sold millions of tickets worldwide in 2023 for his One Night At A Time Tour — and released his album with a sold-out pop-up concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morgan Wallen is extending his One Night At A Time Tour, with new dates into 2024.

How to get Morgan Wallen tour tickets

Tickets for Wallen's One Night At A Time Tour 2024 dates require advance registration, which ensures more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by filtering out bots from the ticket purchase process.

Fans can register now through Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT at https://registration.ticketmaster.com/morganwallen.

Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale and a code granting them access to the presale.

'We back': Morgan Wallen says he's been 'cleared' to sing again after vocal cord injury

Guests including Jelly Roll, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, Lauren Watkins, Bryan Martin and Ella Langley will join for support in stops including Nashville, Dallas' suburbs and Las Vegas.

Morgan Wallen performs during his new album release show "One Thing At A Time" at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Wallen has followed the success of 16-week all-genre Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper – and Spotify's "Song of the Summer" – "Last Night" with a double-play of top 10 country radio hits: "Everything I Love," which interpolated The Allman Brothers' "Midnight Rider," and "Thinkin' Bout Me."

Column: Morgan Wallen proves that anti-heroes don't get canceled

Of every ticket sold for Wallen's American tour dates, $3 will benefit his Morgan Wallen Foundation, supporting sports and music youth programs. Community revitalization efforts for ballparks in local neighborhoods in some touring cities, including Boston and Chicago, plus $500k to Habitat For Humanity of Greater Nashville's Parkwood community transformation project, have benefitted from his recent tour success.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Morgan Wallen tour extended: How to get One Night At A Time tickets