Morgan Wallen Arrested on Public Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct Charges in Nashville

Morgan Wallen was arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

The country singer, 27, was arrested in Nashville on Saturday night around 11 p.m. local time, according to online arrest records.

Wallen was kicked out of Kid Rock's Honky Tonk due to disorderly behavior after kicking glass items inside, according to local news outlet WKRN, which also reported that Wallen had a strong odor of alcohol and got into multiple verbal altercations with people passing by.

An affidavit obtained by Fox 17 stated that Wallen was given an opportunity to walk away from the scene with his friends, but he refused.

The Voice alum was arrested due to being intoxicated in public and being unable to take care of himself. His bond was set at $500, and was released at 1:47 a.m. on Sunday morning, according to Fox 17.

On Sunday, Wallen addressed the incident on Twitter, writing: "Hey y'all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

In a follow-up tweet, the "Whiskey Glasses" singer said, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all."

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Wallen is scheduled to face the misdemeanor charges in court in July.