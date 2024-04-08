Morgan Wallen arrested on felony charges in Nashville

Country music singer Morgan Wallen was arrested on Monday and charged with three felony counts and one misdemeanour in connection to an alleged furniture-throwing incident that occurred at a bar in downtown Nashville over the weekend.

While at the newly-opened bar, Chief’s on Broadway, on Sunday, Mr Wallen allegedly threw a chair off the roof of the six-storey building and onto the busy street below, according to the affidavit obtained by News Channel 5.

Two police officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the chair landed just a few feet from them. Law enforcement officials spoke with witnesses at the bar and the bar’s staff, who indicated Mr Wallen, 30, was responsible for throwing the chair.

Officers reviewed the bar’s security footage, which reportedly showed Mr Wallen lunging and then throwing the object over the roof.

Mr Wallen was arrested and charged with three counts of reckless endangerment and one count of disorderly conduct early Monday morning, according to public arrest records.

Hours later, the “Last Night” singer posted bond for $15,250 and was released from Davidson County jail.

The Independent has reached out to the Nashville Police Department and Mr Wallen’s attorney for comment.

Morgan Wallen onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival (Getty for iHeartRadio)

A court date for Mr Wallen has been set for 3 May.

The singer, who is currently on his One Night at a Time tour, is expected to be in Nashville that day anyway because he’s playing three nights at Nissan Stadium.

Monday’s arrest is not the first time the country music star has found himself in hot water. In 2021, Mr Wallen was criticised, and dropped by his label, for using racial slurs in a video. He later apologised.

Despite the public controversy, Mr Wallen has remained extremely successful.