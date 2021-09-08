Morgan Stewart Pregnant with Second Baby 6 Months After Birth of Daughter Row with Jordan McGraw

Morgan Stewart pregnant

Morgan Stewart/Instagram

Morgan Stewart is pregnant again!

The television personality revealed on E!'s Daily Pop Wednesday that she and husband Jordan McGraw are expecting their second baby, six months after she gave birth to their first child, daughter Row Renggli, on Feb. 16.

"Maybe this baby will look like me??" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the couple embracing her baby bump.

McGraw, a singer and son of Dr. Phil McGraw, shared the same photo, writing in the caption, "Round 2 ❤️"

On the Daily Pop Instagram Story, the team wrote, "Congratulations on Baby #2 Morgan!!! We're so happy for you!!!" She joked with her co-hosts on air while cradling her stomach, "I didn't tell anybody this time because last time I told people it came out!"

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

RELATED GALLERY: Who's Due Next? Celebs Who Are Expecting

Announcing the birth of her first baby back in February, Stewart wrote on Instagram, "Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices, & 16 pushes later she decided to join our party! And she's definitely the coolest girl I've ever met."

In June, Stewart revealed that she was diagnosed with a thyroid issue, urging her followers not to "wait as long as I did to get things checked out, especially if you're a new mama."

RELATED VIDEO: E! News' Morgan Stewart Diagnosed with Thyroid Condition After Scary Symptoms: 'I Was Terrified'

Stewart broke the news of her previous pregnancy on social media in August 2020, just one month after the couple got engaged. In December, the couple tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, sharing the happy news in coordinating Instagram posts.

"Btw ... Jordan and Morgan McGraw," Stewart captioned a photo of the newlywed couple sharing a kiss in front of a white, rose-covered backdrop adorned with candles. McGraw also posted a photo, showing the couple smiling after saying "I do." He captioned his post, "12-9-20."

Stewart was previously married to her Rich Kids of Beverly Hills costar Brendan Fitzpatrick for three years, before announcing their split in 2019.