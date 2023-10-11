Morgan State University plans to build wall around campus after homecoming week shooting

Morgan State University leaders on Tuesday announced plans to build a wall around the campus following a shooting that injured five people, including four students, during Homecoming week. Police, meanwhile, are calling on the public to help them identify a pair of suspects.

David Wilson, the president of Morgan State University, said during a campus town hall that the wall would effectively "eliminate unfettered access" by extending existing barriers by about 8,000 feet, encircling 90% of the campus.

“We’re doing this, let me be clear, not to keep out our neighbors and our community writ large," Wilson said. "We are doing it to keep out the bad actors."

Baltimore police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University, Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Balitmore. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

In addition to the wall, other potential upgrades include installing more metal detectors in campus buildings, exploring weapons detection technology, increasing police patrols and building additional security guard booths.

Wilson said the anticipated total cost is more than $22 million and that a proposal will be sent to Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Police release additional photos of suspects in shooting

On Tuesday, the Baltimore Police Department posted images of two men sought in connection with the Oct. 3 shooting. The images, taken by surveillance cameras, were accompanied by a plea to the public for help identifying the suspected shooters.

The combined reward totals for tips leading to an arrest and charges is at $9,000, authorities said.

What happened at Morgan State University?

Gunfire erupted on campus around 9:25 p.m. following a dispute between two groups, authorities said. All the victims, between 18 and 22 years old, were unintended targets.

The shooting occurred just after a coronation ceremony, an event that was part of a pre-homecoming game ritual and prompted an hours-long lockdown on the campus as SWAT officers cleared a dorm building, where investigators believed potential shooters may have ran. None were found.

Each of the victims received non-life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized.

The incident canceled the rest of the week's homecoming events, including Saturday's football game, for the first time in the university's history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Morgan State University announces wall around campus after shooting