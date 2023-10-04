Morgan State shooting news: Multiple injured as police respond to shooting on Baltimore campus

Site of shooting at 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore. Screengrab (FOX 61 / YouTube)

At least four people have been shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore in what was earlier described as an “active shooter situation” on the campus. Police later said it no longer considered the incident an “active shooter” situation but urged people to shelter in place.

Lindsey Eldridge, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Police Department, told the Washington Post that there were “multiple victims”. They have sustained non-threatening injuries.

Baltimore Police Department posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night at 10pm that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”

Later, Morgan State University lifted the shelter-in-place order.

The police said that the shooting occurred within the 1700 block of Argonne Drive, which is the address of a residential complex at the northwestern edge of the campus.

07:00 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Baltimore City councilwoman Odette Ramos told WJZ that she was “horrified” when she heard of the shooting.

“It’s been a sad, sad evening, especially since Morgan has homecoming coming up, and that is usually a big celebration of how wonderful campus is and still is,” she said.

Ms Ramos said she was relieved to find out that the gunshot victims would be able to recover from their injuries. “I’m here to show my support to the students.”

There were 3 shooters, says Baltimore City councilman

06:55 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Baltimore City councilman Ryan Dorsey announced on social media that police told him five people had been injured during the shooting.

“It’s believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID’d at this time,” Mr Dorsey said.

Just received a call from BPD about a shooting at the Morgan campus. Five victims, none critical.



It’s believed there were three shooters firing into the crowd, none apprehended or ID’d at this time.



Please stay clear of the area. — Ryan Dorsey (@ElectRyanDorsey) October 4, 2023

Maryland governor issues statement on Morgan State shooting

06:48 , Maroosha Muzaffar

In a statement to WJZ, Maryland Governor Wes Moore said: “My office is aware of the shooting incident on the Morgan State University campus. My team and I are in close contact with officials on the ground and are monitoring the situation. We are grateful for the heroic efforts of the first responders who rushed to the scene and are actively working to ensure safety.”

Shelter-in-place order lifted by Morgan State

06:20 , Maroosha Muzaffar

At around 11.45pm yesterday, police said it no longer considered the incident an “active shooter” situation but urged people to shelter in place.

Half an hour later, Morgan State University announced on its website that the shelter-in-place order had been lifted.

ATTENTION Morgan Community: The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed. As more details become available, we will update our campus community via official University communication channels. pic.twitter.com/waGjYF2LyP — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

Students recall moment they saw bullets hit a window: ‘It was chaos’

06:15 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Two students who were leaving a Morgan State University event on Tuesday night said they saw bullets hit a window as they left the building.

“Everybody started running. It was chaos,” one student was quoted as saying by WBAL TV.

Shooting occurred soon after a popular event at campus ended

05:51 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The shooting took place soon after the coronation of Miss and Mr Morgan State University — a popular event that takes place each year during homecoming week.

The shooting occurred not long after that event ended, local media reported.

At least four students were injured and are battling non-threatening injuries at the moment. Parents, staff and students have been asked to avoid the campus and shelter in place.

Four students battling ‘non-threatening’ injuries

05:33 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Baltimore police has confirmed that the four students who were shot are suffering from non-threatening injuries.

The police told 11 News that the suspect fled into a dorm building and they are working to clear the dorm and apprehend the alleged shooter.

Police: Morgan State incident no longer active shooter situation

05:33 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The Baltimore Police Department say they are investigating the shooting at Morgan State but it is no longer an active shooter situation, WBAL TV reported.

Police, however, asked everyone in the area of the 1700 block of Argonne Drive to continue to shelter in place.

Morgan State: A historically Black university with 9,000 students

05:19 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Morgan State is a historically Black university which currently has over 9,000 students enrolled for this semester, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Its campus has the capacity to accommodate approximately 2,600 individuals.

The university proudly identifies itself as one of the most diverse Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the country, and it holds the distinction of being the largest such institution in Maryland, according to its website.

Eyewitness recounts moment they were alerted to police helicopter

05:03 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Twenty-year-old Ish Sargent who lives near the campus told Associated Press that she and her friends came outside when they heard the helicopter.

She did not hear gunshots but was alerted by the drone of the police helicopter at the shooting site.

Ms Sargent said she doesn’t usually worry about gun violence in the area. “At a school though, that’s crazy,” she said. “People just out here shooting.”

At least four people were shot near the Morgan State University in Baltimore yesterday and police said there was an “active shooter” on the campus.

Morgan State University asks concerned family members of students to avoid the campus

04:45 , Maroosha Muzaffar

The university said in a message on X/Twitter that “an active investigation” was underway “related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus.”

The university asked students to “stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center”. It also asked them to shelter in place. Baltimore police and Morgan State officials urged concerned family members of students and staff to avoid the campus area.

Baltimore Police order students and staff at Morgan State University to shelter in place

04:30 , Maroosha Muzaffar

After four people were shot near Morgan State University in Baltimore, the police posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday night that “there is an active shooter situation at Morgan State University. Students and staff are ordered to shelter in place and the public should avoid the area. We will send updates.”

04:26 , Maroosha Muzaffar

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of the developing active shooter situation at Morgan State University in Baltimore.