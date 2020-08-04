Morgan Stanley suspended from some French treasury bond deals -AFT

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The French state treasury said it has suspended U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley from certain French treasury bond deals for three months, citing problems it had with Morgan Stanley's execution of some past deals.

"Agence France Trésor (AFT), on behalf of the Minister of the Economy, Finance and Economic Recovery, has decided to suspend Morgan Stanley ... for a minimum period of three months, with effect from 4 August, 2020," AFT said in a statement published late on Monday.

