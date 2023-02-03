Morgan Stanley sees another 25-bps Fed hike in March after strong jobs report

·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The corporate logo of financial firm Morgan Stanley is pictured on the company's world headquarters in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is likely to raise interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) at the March policy meeting following a blockbuster U.S. non-farm payrolls report for January, according to Morgan Stanley's latest research note released on Friday.

The U.S. investment bank previously called for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle in March after the Fed increased the policy benchmark rate by 25 bps on Wednesday. The current benchmark rate stands in a range of 4.50% to 4.75%

Friday's robust payrolls number has changed that forecast, Morgan Stanley said.

"Even with more data outstanding ahead of the March FOMC, we think there is not enough time for the data to signal to the Fed that rates have moved sufficiently into restrictive territory," Morgan Stanley wrote in the research note.

Data showed that non-farm payrolls surged by 517,000 jobs last month, the most in six months. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected a gain of 185,000. Data for December was revised higher to show 260,000 jobs added instead of the previously reported 223,000.

The unemployment rate, on the other hand, hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%.

Morgan Stanley also raised the peak fed funds rate to 4.875% from a previous estimate of 4.75%. However, it still sees the first rate cut in December 2023.

The rate futures market on Friday has priced in a terminal rate of 5.02% hitting in June. It has been under 5% for the last several weeks.

The Fed has projected it will raise its key policy rate to between 5% and 5.25% and keep it there at least until the end of the year.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Latest Stories

  • Why the job market is booming despite high-profile layoffs

    The job market is booming despite high-profile layoffs at companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Twitter and Goldman Sachs. The economy added a staggering 517,000 jobs in January, more than double the employment growth a month prior and well above the breakneck pace of some 400,000 monthly jobs added on average last year, according to government data released on Friday. In turn, the unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, the lowest figure since 1969.

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to nine-month low; productivity gains speed

    The surprise decline in weekly jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday raised cautious optimism that the economy could skirt a recession or just experience a shallow and short downturn. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "the economy can return to 2% inflation without a really significant downturn or a really big increase in unemployment." "Some day soon economists will have to take down those calls for recession in 2023 because the labor market refuses to budge from the lowest unemployment rate in decades," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • Is blowout jobs a headache for the Fed, or a back-to-2019 gift?

    A blowout January employment report and continued record numbers of job openings have left the U.S. Federal Reserve with a growing dilemma of whether to take its cue about future inflation from a labor market that seems to remain on fire or take solace in the fact that, at the same time, wage growth continues to cool. The dissonance in the data – continued high demand for workers coupled with some easing in wage inflation – will be a key puzzle for policymakers to resolve as they plot their next interest rate moves. For the Fed, the question is whether the economy can continue from here to the low inflation, low unemployment days seen before the coronavirus struck in 2020, or whether a continued decline in inflation will require a looser labor market and higher joblessness.

  • U.S. jobs report today: Economy added 517,000 jobs despite recession risk; unemployment fell to 3.4%

    Employers added 517,000 jobs in January, according to nonfarm payrolls figures. Unemployment fell to 3.4%, a 54-year low, jobs report shows.

  • U.S. reports blowout job growth; unemployment rate lowest since 1969

    U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%, pointing to a stubbornly tight labor market, and a potential headache for Federal Reserve officials as they fight inflation. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed job creation in the past year was much stronger than previously estimated, suggesting the economy was nowhere near a recession. Economists said the head-scratching report and other data on Friday showing a sharp rebound in services industry activity last month suggested the Fed could lift its target interest rate above the recently projected 5.1% peak and keep it there for some time.

  • Gold distances itself from $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report

    By Barani Krishnan

  • All That Recession Talk Is Looking More and More Like CEO Fear-Mongering

    The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, making CEO worries about a downturn seem paranoid.

  • WRAPUP 4-U.S. reports blowout job growth; unemployment rate lowest since 1969

    U.S. job growth accelerated sharply in January while the unemployment rate hit more than a 53-1/2-year low of 3.4%, pointing to a stubbornly tight labor market, and a potential headache for Federal Reserve officials as they fight inflation. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed job creation in the past year was much stronger than previously estimated, suggesting the economy was nowhere near a recession. Economists said the head-scratching report and other data on Friday showing a sharp rebound in services industry activity last month suggested the Fed could lift its target interest rate above the recently projected 5.1% peak and keep it there for some time.

  • An unexpected job surge confounds the Fed's economic models

    Does the Federal Reserve have it wrong? For months, the Fed has been warily watching the U.S. economy's robust job gains out of concern that employers, desperate to hire, would keep boosting pay and, in turn, keep inflation high. The past year's consistently robust hiring gains have defied the fastest increase in the Fed's benchmark interest rate in four decades — an aggressive effort by the central bank to cool hiring, economic growth and the spiking prices that have bedeviled American households for nearly two years.

  • Jobs report: 'Certainly a head scratcher,' Wall Street analysts react

    Wall Street analysts share their takes on the latest jobs report.

  • WRAPUP 1-Strong U.S. job growth expected in January; wages seen cooling

    U.S. job growth likely remained strong in January amid a persistently resilient labor market, but an anticipated further slowdown in wage gains should give the Federal Reserve some comfort in its fight against inflation. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday is also expected to show the unemployment rate ticking up to 3.6% last month from a more than 50-year low of 3.5% in December. It would allow the U.S. central bank, focused on wage inflation, to maintain a moderate pace of rate hikes and reduce the risk of a recession this year.

  • US adds 517,000 jobs in January as Federal Reserve raises interest rates

    Comes as Biden and McCarthy begin debt ceiling negotiations

  • Jobs report: Unemployment falls to 3.4% in January as hiring remains strong

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the January Jobs report.

  • WRAPUP 2-U.S. weekly jobless claims drop to nine-month low; productivity gains speed

    The surprise decline in weekly jobless claims reported by the Labor Department on Thursday raised cautious optimism that the economy could skirt a recession or just experience a shallow and short downturn. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters on Wednesday that "the economy can return to 2% inflation without a really significant downturn or a really big increase in unemployment." "Some day soon economists will have to take down those calls for recession in 2023 because the labor market refuses to budge from the lowest unemployment rate in decades," said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York.

  • Asian shares trade mixed ahead of US jobs report

    Asian shares were trading mixed Friday ahead of a closely watched U.S. jobs report that may affect global interest rates. Weaker than expected earnings reports from U.S. technology companies, announced after Wall Street trading ended, pulled Chinese benchmarks lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 1.9% to 21,552.19, while the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.4% to 3,240.64.

  • PayPal is slashing 2,000 workers, amid a layoff wave that has expanded past tech to include bellwethers like Dow and 3M. Here's the full list of major US companies making cuts in 2023.

    After companies like Twitter and Meta announced significant job cuts in 2022, more layoffs are on the horizon – and they're moving beyond big tech.

  • Steve-O begs 'Jackass' star Bam Margera to get sober in emotional post: 'You're dying, brother'

    "I wish you could know how much I’ve hated feeling braced for news of your death," Steve-O tells his freind.

  • 'Significant Tensions' Emerging Within Russian Ranks And 'Playing Out In Public', UK Says

    It comes as Moscows is expected to launch a new offensive to mark one-year since it first invaded Ukraine.

  • It's common for actors to get aroused while filming sex scenes, and it can put an entire production on hold

    According to David Thackeray, these kinds of reactions are normal and even expected on set — and good communication is vital for actors and the crew.

  • George Santos' Attempt To Taunt Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Gets Unexpected 'Award'

    Actor Billy Baldwin chimed in as the Republican congressman's tweet spectacularly backfired.