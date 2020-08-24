Is Morgan Sindall Group plc's(LON:MGNS) Recent Stock Performance Tethered To Its Strong Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Morgan Sindall Group's (LON:MGNS) stock increased significantly by 20% over the past month. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Morgan Sindall Group's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Morgan Sindall Group is:

13% = UK£54m ÷ UK£403m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.13.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Morgan Sindall Group's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To start with, Morgan Sindall Group's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 14%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the impressive net income growth of 36% seen over the past five years by Morgan Sindall Group. However, there could also be other drivers behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then compared Morgan Sindall Group's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Morgan Sindall Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Morgan Sindall Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Morgan Sindall Group's three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 35%, meaning the company retains 65% of its income. So it seems that Morgan Sindall Group is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 34%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Morgan Sindall Group's future ROE will be 15% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

