Morgan says England are not feeling the pressure ahead of India game

Eoin Morgan insists England won’t buckle under pressure against India, even though defeat would leave their World Cup dreams in serious danger.

The hosts looked set for the semi-finals when they won four of their first five matches but losses to Sri Lanka and Australia have invited Pakistan and Bangladesh back into the race ahead of a thrilling group stage conclusion.

Defeat to India – unbeaten in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 and now the top-ranked ODI side in the world – would further damage England’s prospects and could take their fate out of their own hands ahead of the final round of games.

But Morgan, who led England to the No.1 ranking ahead of this tournament, is adamant they have regained their focus ahead of Sunday's game at Edgbaston and their final match with New Zealand.

“We are handling it well,” he said.

“We are in a lucky position, playing in a home World Cup for your country is a privileged position to be in.

“It presents a huge opportunity and if we win two games we are in the semi-finals and then if we win that then we are in the final. There is still a lot on the line and we are really looking forward to it.

“It is not worth thinking about losing. Mathematically there is still a chance if we lose but we want to win two and tomorrow is a huge priority.”

Morgan has been boosted by the return of big-hitting opener Jason Roy, who is expected to play for the first time in two weeks.

Roy pulled a hamstring against West Indies and missed three matches but has returned to training this week, while England are monitoring fast bowler Jofra Archer as he continues to battle a side strain.

“Jofra is going to see how it is. It is the same thing he has been playing with the last three games. We will see how he comes through,” Morgan added.

“The exact same rule applies, if it is going to rule him out long-term then we won’t play him. If it risks him short-term, then yes.”

The advantage that hosting the World Cup brings is likely to go out of the window against India, with Morgan expecting a fervent support for the two-time winners.

But the left-handed batsman hopes local knowledge will tell, even if England have struggled to adapt to the surfaces they have been presented with so far.

India, in contrast, have thrived. Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli have scored consistent runs, while spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and paceman Jasprit Bumrah have terrorised with the ball.

But Morgan is still confident they can get the job done.

“The last time we played India we beat them in a series. This team has had success against them. We lost away in a tight series but we won here. We believe because we have won before,” he added.

“I can’t fault the commitment or application produced in every game.

“Where we have let ourselves down is adapting to conditions. It has been a bigger challenge in the World Cup than previous series we have played.

“We want to play on the best possible wicket. We always do. We bat deep and strong and we tend to play in high-scoring games so it is an area we are more comfortable playing in.”

