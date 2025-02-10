🎥 Morgan Rogers chooses his favourite football heavyweight 👀

Morgan Rogers is having the season of his life after scoring in Aston Villa's FA Cup win over Tottenham.

But the England international has now weighed in on who he considers to be football's ultimate heavyweight from a list of PUMA-branded players.

Luis Suárez, Thierry Henry and Sergio Agüero were among the household names that Rogers had to rank before eventually settling on his final pick.

Morgan Rogers picks between @puma legends in football knockout 💥 pic.twitter.com/AdbjiDtDG3 — GOAL (@goal) February 10, 2025

Do you agree with his choice? Let us know in the comments.

📸 JUSTIN TALLIS - AFP or licensors