Morgan leaves family in New York to answer Scotland call

Lewis Morgan was planning on spending some quality time with his sisters in New York City.

Instead, the Red Bulls forward has had to leave them behind, jump in a yellow taxi across town and fly over the Atlantic to join Scotland's Euro 2024 adventure.

From Central Park to the Allianz Arena in the blink of an eye.

The former St Mirren and Celtic man was not even in the conversation a few weeks ago. Now's he's been confirmed a spot in Scotland's squad for a major tournament that includes the opening game against hosts Germany on Friday.

His inclusion was announced in a shock call-up on Thursday. Not many people saw it coming, including Morgan's siblings, who had flown out to the Big Apple for a family reunion.

"I actually had my sister out visiting, so I got caught short," he said. "My other sister has just landed in New York right now. It’s a bit bittersweet.

"Everyone in my family was obviously overjoyed at the news. It’s a massive opportunity.

"It’s been hectic. I found out on Tuesday there was a chance. I got told I was getting called into the squad and it was just about getting here as quick as I could."

Opportunity knocks

The 27-year-old last featured in a Scotland squad six years ago under Steve Clarke's predecessor Alex McLeish.

In that time, the Tartan Army have watched their side end the 23-year-wait to qualify for a major tournament, disappoint in a Covid-restricted Euros, fail to qualify for a World Cup and then romp to another slot on the European stage.

Morgan, meanwhile, was watching on with glee, pride and a little bit of envy. Despite being across the pond, he never gave up hope.

"People maybe think when you’re out there, it’s out of sight, out of mind," he said.

"When you’ve got a manager as detailed as we’ve got here, I never believed that to be the case.

"Whenever I wasn’t called up, I was a fan. It’s been great to see the growth in the team and the group.

"Everyone’s excited now. It’s good to be part of it again."

Folk may debate the quality of stateside soccer, but Morgan's impact has been replicated by few others in Scotland blue in recent times.

For New York Red Bulls, he has nine goals and three assists in 16 MLS appearances. Not a bad way to go about catching the manager's eye before a German jaunt.

From talented youngster in Paisley, to never quite cutting it at Celtic Park. From a lacklustre loan at Sunderland to mixing with the stars at David Beckham's Inter Miami. It's been an unusual path for a wee guy from Greenock. But it's a path that now leads him to Germany.

In the form of his life, Morgan vows to do all he can to make his mark.

"I think I’ve changed a lot as a player since I was last over here," he added. "I probably am in the best form of my career.

"It’s been an honour to be here and I just want to make an impact."