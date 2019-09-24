Morgan Hurd left off Team USA for world championships, named alternate after recent struggles

Morgan Hurd, the former all-around world champion, was chosen as a non-traveling alternate for Team USA at the world championships next month. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The United States women’s gymnastics team officially announced its roster for the upcoming world championships, though one notable athlete will be staying home when the rest of the team makes the trek to Germany next month.

Morgan Hurd, the all-around champion from the 2017 world championships and last year’s runner-up, was left off the six-woman team, Team USA announced on Monday. Instead, the 18-year-old was selected as a non-traveling alternate. Leanne Wong was named as the other non-traveling alternate.

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles earned the only automatic berth onto the team after her first-place finish at the team camp competition on Sunday, and will be competing in her fifth world championships.

Joining her will be MyKayla Skinner, Kara Eaker, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Jade Carey.

Ready to take on the world. @USAGym | #Stuttgart2019 pic.twitter.com/SQ3IE8rWJe — Team USA (@TeamUSA) September 23, 2019

Lee is the only member of the team who has not competed at a world championships before. The 16-year-old took second at the U.S. championships last month, and finished right behind Biles at the team competition Sunday.

Hurd struggled at the Pan American Games this summer and failed to qualify for any event finals. She had a rough showing in the team competition, finishing ninth, and finished fourth in the all-around at nationals.

Despite not being selected to travel to the world championships, however, Hurd was extremely supportive of her teammates on social media.

so proud of all these girls, i know they are going to absolutely kill it https://t.co/1N04lSuOEu — morgan hurd (@morgihurd) September 23, 2019

The world championships will take place from Oct. 4-13 in Stuttgart, Germany. Team USA has won three of the past four championships.

